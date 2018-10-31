Letters To The Editor | October 18-24, 2018: Toronto's high-tech diversity glitch

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto has achieved its enviable tech status by underpaying local talent.

High-tech’s diversity glitch

Re Nabeel Ahmed’s High-Tech Contradictions (NOW, October 11-17). For the record, I work in technology and I am a privileged white male. It’s clear there are many challenges we face as a city and employment sector. Addressing those challenges will require civil discourse and compromise. This article was not helpful. Instead the writer chose to underscore divisions and cherry-pick stats to suit his agenda.

To say that Toronto is “more segregated by race than it has ever been” ignores real progress we’ve made over decades. Pointing out that Indigenous people are underrepresented in tech ignores the fact that they are grossly underrepresented in all forms of employment.

I have worked in both the public and the private sector and found that racialized communities form a fast-growing part of the workforce in technology. Large enterprises in particular are taking affirmative action to offer opportunities to previously marginalized groups.

If we are to continue to make our society more fair and inclusive, we need to tackle the challenges we face in a way that doesn’t polarize us into warring camps.

Tom Sommerville, Toronto

Where’s NDP’s slate?

Can you hear the gnashing of teeth as voting at the advance polls for the Toronto municipal election is now underway?

I shed no tears for the unofficial Liberal and Conservative incumbents duking it out against one another in many of the 25 wards. But working-class and progressive voters are rightfully dismayed at the pitched battles between erstwhile New Democrats.

Equally disturbing is the failure of Toronto and York Region Labour Council to back anyone in several wards, including Etobicoke North, where tenants organizer Peter D’Gama is running. As a result, solutions to the current housing, transit and festering inequality crisis seem even more distant.

Why does the labour-based New Democratic Party not hold a municipal convention to adopt a platform and select a team of candidates for council, school board and mayor (as it did quite successfully in the 1960s and 70s)?

Barry Weisleder, Toronto

All is well in white Toronto

Incumbent mayoral candidate John Tory’s inability to grasp the existence, extent and implications of his white privilege (NOW, October 11-17) is akin to white Toronto’s inability to grasp why fringe mayoral candidate Faith Goldy’s views are racist (NOW, October 4-10). Both are rooted in a conflict-averse fragility that comfortably masquerades as pragmatism.

Do you think I’m exaggerating? Consider this:

A white man, along with his white cabinet, elected by white Ontario, enacted a bill that rigs Toronto’s imminent election in favour of white candidates. The bill is then struck down by a white man, on the grounds that it violated a Constitution written by white men.

Alas, more white men later ruled to stay the decision (effectively reversing it) so that the two white front-runners for mayor could enjoy the “balance of convenience,” as they vie to lead Canada’s most diverse city. Are you feeling defensive yet?

With the table now set for him, incumbent mayoral candidate Tory need not be bothered to even leave his house, let alone put forth an idea.

After all, the kids are asleep; the cops are about; the taxes are low; the gas tank is full; and all is well in white Toronto.

Alykhan Pabani, Toronto

Election missing its heritage moment

Re What’s The Big Idea (NOW, October 11-17). I am constantly surprised by how little I hear during municipal elections about heritage preservation. The history and character of this city are being rip-ped out from under us at an alarming pace. Few of our mayoral and council candidates seem to care about our ever-dwindling stock of irreplaceable older buildings. Sometimes I fear that few of Toronto’s citizens care.

Tophey Caulford, Toronto

French lesson on Quebec

Just want to point out that Quebec’s Hard Right Turn (NOW, October 11-17) contains a grammatical error. You can’t say “le grande noirceur,” but you can say “la.” It’s just very basic French, masculine and feminine rule. As a Francophone, I couldn’t help but let you guys know!

Philippe B. Gautreau, Toronto