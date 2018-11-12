Letters To The Editor | October 25-31, 2018: Jennifer Keesmaat didn't stand a chance

Jennifer Keesmaat didn’t stand a chance

Regarding your profile of Jennifer Keesmaat (NOW, October 18-24). The reality is that Keesmaat got into this election way too late to make much difference. If she had entered the race back in the spring then perhaps the outcome would’ve been different, but John Tory was nearly presumed to run practically unopposed before the registration deadline. He had a tremendous advantage not only in that regard but just the sheer fact of his incumbency.

Sure, the man is as boring as watching paint dry and generally has the charisma and vision of an iguana, but fundamentally he’s done nothing inherently offensive to not warrant his re-election.

Kris Kennedy, From nowtoronto.com

Priggish on Parkdale

As a white male conservative I was interested to learn from your election issue that Parkdale-High Park has the highest concentration of white people of any riding in the city. This must be why in the 40 years I have lived here, my riding has been mostly NDP, with occasional Liberal success. It got so bad that 15 years ago I gave up voting for the Conservative candidate and have voted for the Liberals as the lesser of two evils. The one exception was the recent provincial election, when I voted for Doug Ford and my vote put the Tory candidate ahead of the Green Party. I guess if I want to live in a Conservative riding, I will have to move to one that is more racially diverse, such as Etobicoke North.

John Patterson, Toronto

Parkdale needs Perks

Parkdale-High Park under the 25-ward system cannot be called one of the last affordable areas of the city. Roncesvalles, Bloor West and the Swansea areas of the ward are expensive. Only Parkdale proper is somewhat affordable. But I agree, this area needs the expertise of Gord Perks.

Karyn Klaire Koski, From nowtoronto.com

Willowdale passes on lone viable candidate

Interesting that Lily Cheng was passed over as a viable candidate in your profile of Willowdale. She had the endorsement of the Toronto Star as well as Filion before he decided to get back into the race. He’s more focused on fighting Doug Ford than representing our community. He has let it become way too nasty and personal.

Peggy Miller, From nowtoronto.com

No realistic choice in Davenport?

Imagine my disappointment, after seeing NOW’s cover exhorting one to Take Back Your Democracy, to read that voters in the newly redrawn Ward 9 Davenport didn’t have any realistic choice for councillor since the lone incumbent in the smallest field of candidates anywhere in Toronto is running “virtually unopposed.”

Alan Wayne Scott, From nowtoronto.com

Honouring heritage

Great letter by Tophey Caulford on the seeming lack of interest this election in heritage issues (NOW, October 18-24). Just want to offer assurance that many of Toronto’s citizens care that the “history and character of the city represented by the irreplaceable older buildings are being ripped out at an alarming rate.” Perhaps NOW could feature this issue in the coming weeks?

Peggy Mahon, Toronto

Extremist tide not the only racism in Canada

The articles by Karen Mock and Bernie Farber (NOW, October 11-17) highlight the alarming racism and white supremacy promoted by the new premiers of Quebec and Ontario. We should all be tremendously concerned about this extremist tide. But we should also be alarmed by the long history of complicity that runs across all party lines here in Canada. Racism is not only manifest in dress codes and Nazi slander. Canadian mining companies, weapons sales and Canadian silence about horrific occupations, nuclear weapons and brutal regimes all bank in death.

Judith Deutsch, From nowtoronto.com

Anti-Muslim shot at Quebec off target

While I have been happy to see Bernie Farber helping to build the new and very promising Canadian Anti-Hate Network, I found his recent article on expanded Islamophobia in Quebec under newly elected right-wing CAQ party slightly off target.

Let’s put aside his strict focus on Quebec, despite that Ontario is in the throes of a Trump-style makeover.

I found it curious that he would chastise “the silence from faith leaders, human rights advocates and other political leaders in Quebec” for having “lost their tongues along with their principles.”

It is important for your readers to know that less than a week before Farber’s article, a historic protest was organized in Montreal by faith, human rights advocates, which brought out upwards of 5,000 people.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network was among many groups sent press releases about the involvement of Independent Jewish Voices–Canada.

During the rise of racism and xenophobia, it is important to recognize the broad and diverse range of voices fighting for equality and justice with and on behalf of people with good in their hearts.

Jesse Greener, Laval, Quebec