Letters To The Editor | October 4-10, 2018: Colour-coded Nuit Blanche

Don’t matter if it’s Black, or white

The wrongheadedness of NOW’s editorial policy to capitalize Black is made clear when you use the lowercase “brown” in the same sentence to refer to people of South Asian descent in your Nuit Blanche cover story (NOW, September 27-October 3). Either capitalize everything – including white – or better yet, capitalize none.

Peter Malakhov, Toronto

In defence of Tanya Tagaq

It’s too bad that Tanya Tagaq, the Toronto-based Inuk musician, did not refer to those people who encourage Indigenous people not to hunt as “righteous pricks” near the beginning of your interview as opposed to near the end. It would have saved our “unhappy veggie reader” and letter-writer George Goldberg from reading the entire article (NOW, September 27-October 3).

Unlike crestfallen Goldberg, I think Tagaq was being far too kind. She could have at least added another adjective: annoying.

David Honigsberg, Toronto

Bridget Everett had us running for the exit

I went to Bridget Everett’s performance September 26 at the Winter Garden Theatre with an open mind but I was very uncomfortable and had to leave early. How can your magazine give such a positive review to a “comedy” performance in which the performer is assaulting people (NOW, September 20-26)?

I watched her kiss an audience member and put the candy from her mouth into the audience member’s mouth.

She then made that same girl come up onstage with her and dance. The audience member looked very uncomfortable and I felt so bad for her. Everett was pushing the faces of audience members into her breasts.

I became increasingly scared of what she would do next, and my boyfriend and I left before she got to our seats. She saw us leaving and chased us while yelling something like, “Where are you going?” We had to run for the exit!

Naomi Fance, Toronto

Why ODSP can be so debilitating

Re Perversion Of Poverty (NOW, September 27-October 3) by Claude Wittmann. It can be very debilitating being poor. When you’re on ODSP it can be frustrating to even get basic help.

I may end up in a wheelchair for a walking stability because they won’t pay for orthopedics, which cost $900 at a reputable place, but will pay for a wheelchair.

Shelley Dwyer, From nowtoronto.com

Doug Ford fans flames of social injustice

The capitalistic restructuring that has been taking place since the 1980s has seen employment become more precarious, public services decimated and ecological sustainability take a back seat to short-term corporate profit.

Despite these facts, the Ford government has decided to halt both the provincial minimum wage increase and the Basic Income pilot project (NOW, September 27-October 3).

Not only do these decisions fail to account for the social costs of poverty, they also blatantly demonstrate moral disregard for the most oppressed and vulnerable human beings in our society.

More recently it has been revealed that Ford is being encouraged (by a report that he commissioned) to sell off valuable government-owned enterprises such as the LCBO and OLG in order to procure one-time cash payouts.

Ford seems more concerned about the well-being of exploitative corporate shareholders than that of the public, contrary to his claims that he is “for the people.”

Joel Maziarski, Toronto

A laugh at voters’s expense

Knowing the preferences of voters in Ward 1 and their predilection for supporting any three-legged dog named Ford, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob Ford’s alleged former drug dealer wins in his bid for school board trustee (NOW, September 27-October 3). LOL. That would just be totally hilarious.

Kris Kennedy, From nowtoronto.com

“Bug” Ford

As foul a nightcrawler as Rob was, he was, insectologically speaking, a gnat. (May he pest in peace.)

His brother, however – that blimp-sized mosquito malarious monster – bites to kill.

I’m tempted to flee.

Adam Kositsky, St. Catharines