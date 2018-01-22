Letters To The Editor | January 18-24, 2018

× Expand Val Alao, centre, is one of 600 unsolved murders in Toronto police’s cold case database, half of which involve Black men.

No truth behind Black homicide numbers

Re Unsolved: Cracking Toronto Police’s Colour-Coded Murder Problem (NOW, January 11-17).

Neil Price’s article indicates that there are 600 unsolved murders since 1959, of which some 300, or 50 per cent, are Black victims.

It would have been helpful for perspective if the article included the same approach of identifying Black victims for both the total number of murders and the number of clearance rates, not just the unsolved rates.

This would allow us to apply weighting to the three sets of data. We could then assess the percentage of Black victims in total as well as those cleared to compare them to the 50 per cent unsolved.

Upon interviewing Detective-Sergeant Stacy Gallant about over-representation of Black victims, the answer was, “The numbers speak for themselves.” Both the question and the answer leave us dangling without the numbers and perspective.

Ray Fredette, Toronto

Love Your Body, open your mind

Late to the party, but have been a follower of NOW. Love your recent issues. Love Your Body (NOW, January 4-10) should open the eyes of those who still live in a world of closed doors, and open hearts and minds to understand that there are human beings out there who just want tobe loved.

We need to realize that we are [so] attached to many materialistic things in life that we forget love will take us everywhere.

Eddy Waddel, Sheffield, England

Hope for women dealing with body issues

Thank you so very much for your recent Love Your Body issue. As a woman dealing with body issues, this feature was a beacon of hope. All the models were gorgeous and inspiring.

Jennifer Smith, Toronto

This show must go on without Albert Schultz

Re Albert Schultz Accusers Speak Out (NOW Online, January 4 ). The artists of the Soulpepper Theatre company have missed a golden opportunity to show that they can overcome the sexual predator accusations against Albert Schultz. Instead of making the well-meaning but misguided decision to cancel Amadeus, they could have said, “F…k you, Albert, we will move ahead without you.”

Given the perfect casting of the two leads, Mozart and Salieri, why didn’t the acting artistic director take over the reins and light the way for the company’s future without its disgraced artistic director? We would all be richer, and this wonderful company would prove its worth in the crisis. What a lost opportunity.

Anne Tait, Toronto

The Other Mrs. Smith a shocker

Carla Gillis’s review of Bonnie Burstow’s book, The Other Mrs. Smith (NOW, January 4-10), reads more like a full-throttle personal attack. She seems to be obsessed with the difference between her own politics and what she has found (or thinks she has found out) about Burstow’s politics.

I’m in the middle of reading The Other Mrs. Smith, and honestly I am amazed at how an accomplished academic such as Burstow can shift gears into such rich and poetic prose.

Naively, like so many of us, I had no idea people are still being treated with electroshock. What’s being presented by Burstow in this novel, despite being hard to hear, is worthy of our attention.

Amy Pitt, Toronto

Why we should let haters speak

Re Toronto’s Reputation As A Breeding Ground For Anti-Muslim Hate Just Got Worse (NOW Online, January 8).

We have a Criminal Code to deal with violent and dangerous acts. Banning thoughts and ideas is a whole other deal.

I am only slightly familiar with the Jewish Defence League and Pamela Geller, but if their ideas are so wrong, the best and most effective solution is to let them speak. Canadians are not stupid and do not need the state to put them on the right path. So let the sun shine and freedom reign.

George Apostolou, From nowtoronto.com

It’s parents messing with kids’ education

Re The Race Divide In Toronto Schools by Deb O’Rourke (NOW, December 14-20) The worst teachers? Parents – with school teachers left to repair the damages for six hours a day, five days a week. The best schools? Boarding schools where parents can visit only one hour a week.

Lock Hughes, From nowtoronto.com