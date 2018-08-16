Letters To The Editor | August 16-22, 2018

× Expand Twitter/Ross McLean Police tape has closed off the Danforth after a gunman opened fire, killing two and injuring 13 others.

Why tough-on-crime measures don’t work

Re Toronto’s History Of Gun Violence (NOW, August 9-15) by Neil Price. No doubt gun violence is a complex problem that has come about for a variety of reasons and I have to say I would agree with much of what this article says on the issue.

Tough-on-crime measures by themselves won’t solve the problem, but that’s often the go-to approach that many right-wing politicians and their supporters tout as a panacea.

One only has to look south of the border to see how that approach has accomplished very little. If we advocate the dog-eat-dog view of society then of course we’re going to get these kinds of violent outcomes.

Kris Kennedy, From nowtoronto.com

Doug Ford playing petty political games

George Elliot Clarke hit it right on the head regarding Premier Doug Ford’s plan to scuttle Ontario voting laws and halve the size of council prior to local elections this fall (NOW, August 2-8). Ford is impatient to get back at Toronto. It’s just Ford Nation playing mean, petty games.

Julian Bynoe, Toronto

Ford’s assault on T.O. is about development

Doug Ford’s assault on democracy is coming about because of the anger of his financial backers over the weakening of the Ontario Municipal Board’s power over city planning decisions. The fewer the number of councillors, the better and easier it is for developers behind the scenes to influence decisions of council. Also, matching the boundaries of city wards with provincial and federal ridings makes for more strategic control of councillors by a political party. Mike Harris created Toronto megacity to improve the chances of Toronto electing a right-wing-slanted council. It has mostly worked so far.

Danny Bellissimo, Etobicoke

Gun ban will lower societal costs

Re Anatomy Of An Online Hate-fest (NOW, August 2-8). What good is a handgun? What can you use it for in Canada? It is no good for cooking or anything else I can think of.

I had a gun while in the army and learned that you cannot win any medals as a sharpshooter with one.

Let us do what the UK and Australia have done – ban handguns and buy them all back for a fair price and melt them down.

Guess what? Shootings will go down. And the cost of the buy-back will soon be saved in societal costs. Who’s stopping our elected governments?

Bengt Lindvall, Toronto

Talking Heads’ show of terrible omissions

Your review of the David Byrne show (NOW Online, August 4) was a lot more glowing than mine. The first half was awesome but only three Talking Heads songs all night? Brutal.

Byrne’s new material is good but no Crosseyed And Painless was a terrible omission, and that last song sucked for a finale.

Then again, this perspective does come from someone whose favourite concert of all time was the 1982 Police Picnic at which the Talking Heads rocked my world.

Andrew Williams, Toronto

The ethics of theatre reviewing

In 20 years of performing, I have never once written to a reviewer, but I have to do so in the case of NOW’s recent review of my Fringe show, Slaves Of Starbucks (NOW Online, July 5), of whose existence a friend of mine advised me recently.

On the night in question, my voice experienced a near-total collapse. This was blindingly obvious to every single person in attendance, and it continued for the entire performance – with a consequent loss of emotional range and acoustic volume that rendered the performance almost entirely unintelligible.

In such circumstances, journalistic ethics, not to mention ordinary common sense, would require a reviewer to withhold judgment and spike or reschedule the review. Anything else would be akin to reviewing a dance performance in which a dancer had obviously broken their leg.

Peter Aterman, Toronto

A nod to architects of Doctors’ Parkette

Thanks to Richard Longley for such a lovely Hidden Toronto issue (NOW, July 26-August 1), and for including The Doctors’ Parkette among the hidden gems. I would like to clarify that while Henry Veenhoven had a very intimate role in the project, the design was led by Toronto landscape architecture studio PMA Landscape Architects, at which Henry Veenhoven was acting as our project landscape architect.

Fung Lee, Principal, PMA Landscape Architects Ltd.