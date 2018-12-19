Letters To The Editor | December 13-19, 2018: Remember GM job losses when Cons come calling for votes

Remember GM when Cons come for votes

Re When GM Stood For “Generous Motors” (NOW, December 6-12). Wayne Roberts doesn’t lose sight of the forest while helping us find our way through the trees on the GM shutdown.

He points out that, unlike Canada, when European countries bailed out companies that found the free market a bit too sharp-toothed, they made sure those companies would show their gratitude by bringing jobs home when times got tough.

One person Roberts leaves unnamed in his article is the former prime minister, Stephen Harper, who gave GM $11 billion and only got $4 billion back with no job commitments.

So when Andrew Scheer and Doug Ford come looking for votes with promises of opening Ontario up for business, it behooves us to remember that it has been the Conservatives who soaked the taxpayer to pay subsidies that let Canadian jobs disappear out the open door.

David Baker, Toronto

Are consumers to blame for GM closure?

As always people are not connecting the dots on the GM shutdown. Statistics show that consumers are buying trucks and SUVs instead of cars, which is part of the reason GM had to shut down its Oshawa plant.

Yes, we bailed them out and I hate that, but it’s consumers who helped cause this closure, which also shows how little we all care about global warming and your kids’ future.

Scotty Robinson, Toronto

GM bailout was a corporate giveaway

It is unclear to me when the millions of taxpayer dollars going to Maple Leaf for its new plant or billions in subsidies to bail out GM – or any big business for that matter – should be considered a gift, investment or loan from the government.

If it’s an investment, shouldn’t the taxpayers be receiving dividends? If it is a loan, assuming banks are not loaning corporations money, what rate of interest are we charging on behalf of taxpayers? If it is a gift, shouldn’t governments ask for permission from voters first?

Sooner or later, enough people will get fed up with irresponsible spending of our tax dollars and they will rise up as they have in France. For our sake, I hope it’s sooner rather than later.

Paul Sweeney, Pickering

Pride cover-up

I’m extremely disappointed at the full-page ad covering your recent Pride issue (NOW, November 29-December 5). Who thought that it would be a good idea to cover up a Pride cover edition with something as mundane as a movie promotion (by Clint Eastwood, no less)?

These communities are already deeply marginalized and covering it up is extremely disrespectful.

Dema George, Toronto

LGBTQ politics turned upside-down

Re Why Reform Pride When You Can Just Let It Die? by Florence Ashley (NOW, November 29-December 5). The world is upside-down when the so-called political “left” and lesbian feminists are denouncing Pride. Someone needs to pull these people aside and talk to them about what’s what.

Mary Lunetta, From nowtoronto.com

Pride needs to figure out who it serves

Pride Toronto has to figure out its mandate: does it serve the LGBTQ2 community or does it serve the LGBTQ2 community of colour? Rob Salerno’s article (NOW, November 29-December 5) only references the LGBTQ2’s marginalized community perspective, which can best be summed up with no police participation in Pride until all of the challenges between the police and all marginalized communities are settled.

The various organizations such as BLM-TO are using Pride to fight their battles with the police. I’m so proud of parts of the LGBTQ2 community that fought for legalized equality in human rights and marriage, as well as issues dealing with AIDS. But not a single word in Salerno’s article about that.

The “most vocal challenges... aren’t coming from religious conservatives and homophobic politicians. They’re coming from segments of the queer community that say they’re being marginalized,” he writes.

What is Pride Toronto’s mandate? Is it to fight all of the marginalized communities’ battles on their behalf?

Peter Rex, From nowtoronto.com