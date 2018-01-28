Letters To The Editor | January 25-31, 2018

× Expand Michael Bryant.

Ride-hailing solutions that are ethical

Regarding Adria Vasil’s cover story on ride-hailing services (NOW, January 18-24). Surge pricing is not unethical. In fact, it is both solving a problem – the need for more drivers – and giving drivers the ability to earn more when passengers are willing to pay more.

I always find it fascinating that surge pricing is considered such a terrible thing by the same people bemoaning the low wages that drivers get. Also, these surges are usually caused by some other catastrophe, in which people are desperate to find another option.

I do agree that there are some real issues in terms of congestion and effects on mass transit, but I think that clever politicians can actually find ways to use ride-hailing solutions to better take care of under-served areas and provide needed transportation options for disabled and elderly riders.

Jacob Robfogel, From nowtoronto.com

Cyclist’s 2009 death still stirs emotions

After reading Darcy Allan Sheppard’s father’s well-delivered article (NOW, January 18-24), I was very upset to see that Michael Bryant is still in politics. I am hoping that the general public can see past the spin. I have seen the effect of Sheppard’s death on the bike messenger community and I imagine that this article will once again stir feelings of loss for people who are stuck in the grind of just trying to survive.

Jason Jacobs, Toronto

Michael Bryant and the politics of power

While it’s outrageous and lamentable that the Canadian Civil Liberties Association has selected Michael Bryant as its new executive director and general counsel, the most egregious outrage happened when charges against him were withdrawn. His treatment by the so-called criminal justice system speaks volumes about the true nature of the politics and economics of power.

Ted Turner, Toronto

A case of character assassination

Michael Bryant’s defence team was allowed to use character evidence in support of an alternative theory of what took place in his encounter with Darcy Allan Sheppard, while Bryant exercised his right to remain silent. Allowing a character attack of the dead victim to support a theory in the face of physical and eyewitness evidence sounds crazy to me. What is the jurisprudence for acceptance of such a practice in a criminal case?

Denis Rancourt, Toronto

Sympathy for whom?

Re Hijab “Hoax” On Who? (NOW, January 18-24). How would writer Bernie Farber know why an 11-year-old and her brother lied? The media hoopla that followed, inflamed by the publicity-hungry Toronto District School Board, was international. How much did the police investigation cost taxpayers? Would Farber be so sympathetic if the liars had been white? Or Jewish?

Patricia Starr, Toronto

Don’t call me Islamophobe

How come politicians and journalists rarely differentiate between Islam and Islamism? One wishes peace, the other wants to impose its views on the world, nothing less. Muslims migrated to Canada for several reasons. Many fled violence instigated by zealous dogmas driven by self-proclaimed imams and the hatred between Shiites and Sunnis that parted Islam centuries ago.

I am against the political agenda of Islamism. Stop calling me Islamophobe.

Robert Bedard, From nowtoronto.com

Tribute to Shiv Chopra

I was heartbroken upon hearing the news of Shiv Chopra’s passing (NOW Online, January 14). Shiv was like a father to the non-GMO community, a great protector who spoke truth to power. He dedicated his life to unwaveringly fighting for the safety, health and well-being of Canadians and citizens at large. As a Canadian, I will forever be grateful for his courage and personal sacrifice in speaking out against it. He should have been exonerated for wrongful dismissal but instead his appeal was denied. We have lost a tremendous champion and mentor. In his memory, we must uphold his legacy and soldier on.

Exan Auyoung, From nowtoronto.com

Food safety hero will be missed

Shiv Chopra was a funny man, deeply committed to his principles and generous with his time. I remember him granting me an interview for a school assignment about nutrition and telling me that man was the only animal that did not know what he was supposed to eat. He promoted a return to connection with our food and demonstrated courage with dignity and integrity that never wavered despite his persecution by Health Canada. A true hero who will be greatly missed.

PJ Krumpek, From nowtoronto.com