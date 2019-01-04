Letters To The Editor | January 3-9, 2019: Is Big Labour afraid of Doug Ford?

Is Big Labour afraid of Doug Ford?

Who’s going to stop Doug Ford? (NOW, December 13-19). The short answer is no one. Corruption aside, the real concern is the Ford government’s attacks on workers and the cutting of funds to social services. But the Ontario Federation of Labour leadership has no intention – or desire – to confront this government as it did years ago in the Days of Action against the Harris PCs.

Ted Turner, Toronto

A Hitchcockian twist on climate change

Re: The Planet Is Having A Cow (NOW, December 13-19). Zach Ruiter writes that “the planet is headed for an 80 per cent increase in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture if global dietary trends continue to go unchecked.” He quotes Anna Pippus, director of Animal Justice: “The only way to achieve our international climate change obligations is to farm, consume and export far fewer animals.”

But why pick on Elsie the Cow and Elmer the Bull? (Full disclosure: I think I still have their coffee mugs someplace.) What about Hollywood?

Sir Alfred Hitchcock, the great film director, always disputed a quote attributed to him that “actors are cattle.” He responded to the misquote: “I never said all actors are cattle. What I said was actors should be treated like cattle.”

David Honigsberg, Toronto

Why subsidize planet-destroying industries?

While I was overjoyed to read Zach Ruiter’s extremely well-written article – and see that another Atul Jain exists in a different part of the world – I was also disappointed by our Environmental Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna’s response to greenhouse gases caused by the agriculture industry. All industries need to pay their fair share of carbon taxes for their methane and nitrous oxide emissions, which are currently being ignored.

Atul Jain, Calgary

The PCs’ cannabis conflict of interest

Renfrew County PC MPP John Yakabuski had to step down from his position as Minister of Transportation due to a family conflict of interest. Yet the MPP for York-Simcoe, Caroline Mulroney, does not need to step down from her cabinet portfolio of Attorney General while her father, former drug warrior and Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, is on the board of a big cannabis corporation.

Ms. Mulroney is charged with defining and enforcing the regulations under which cannabis is legalized and is distributed in Ontario.

Shutting down dispensaries that provided CBD cannabis instead of licensing and regulating them has driven people back to the addictive opioids.

Mulroney’s policies are financially benefitting big cannabis corporations. This is not acting “for the people.”

Robbie Anderman, Killaloe

For U.S. Republicans, freedom = exploitation

There’s a frequent claim made by conservative Republicans in the United States that Democrats in the Congress and in the liberal part of the news media support “reckless spending” on programs. I want the conservatives to tell the country which ones they want to cut. It certainly can’t be military spending. Is it social security?

Of course, Republicans are not talking about reducing the exorbitant costs of prescription drugs. Oh, no. Their “constitutional right” to total individual liberty and freedom to exploit the American people must be protected.

Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, New York

Shelter system gets much-needed boost

Homelessness is an urgent yet complex issue in Toronto. The lack of affordable housing, growing income disparity, prevalence of mental health and substance abuse – including the opioid crisis – and global destabilization leading to a significant influx of refugees are some of the factors that have combined to strain the shelter system beyond capacity the past few years.

The Toronto Shelter Network has been actively working with the city to add 1,000 more shelter beds to the system this coming year to ensure that all staff and clients are working and living in safe and supportive environments.

We must continue to work toward creating a cohesive community of care, built on effective staffing models, in order to provide people experiencing homelessness with the highest quality of services and supports.

We recognize that the shelter system is stretched beyond its limits.

Lindsay Parsons, Coordinator, Toronto Shelter Network