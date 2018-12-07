Letters To The Editor | November 22-28, 2018: Bay Street weed vultures beware

Corporate cannabis’s crash and burn

Consumers of bud or other cannabis products have a choice about whom to support now that the “evil weed” is legal (NOW, November 15-21). We need to insist on a verified point of origin, as we do for virtually everything we buy or consume. That way we can determine if it is a product or company we want to support and that aligns with our values. My money is behind the independent dispensary owners and micro growers. I’m sure many others are also disgusted by Bay Street’s weed vultures, the shameless opportunists who criminalized and stigmatized cannabis but then suddenly became converts when the smell of big money started wafting through the air. Corporate cannabis thinks it controls this nascent industry, and it might for now. But they’ll need to show constant growth to their shareholders or they’ll crash and burn.

Richard Kadziewicz, Scarborough

Islands a blessing for Toronto

Letter-writer Andrew van Velzen regards the Islands as an economic liability (NOW, November 15-21). Maybe he has a cottage, to which he can retreat on hot summer weekends. For people not so blessed – and there are a lot of us – the Islands are our retreat. It is cooler there than on the mainland. All he has to do is look at the lineup for the ferry. By my definition, that is economic value.

Elizabeth Block, Toronto

Anti-Semitism has another face

Re Doug Ford’s Anti-Semitism Problem (NOW, November 15-21). While it may appear to be contradictory, there has been a long history of anti-Semitic support for a Jewish state.

The reasons range from as a solution to the “Jewish Question” to that of Evangelical Christians and the second coming.

Currently, anti-Semitic support for Israel is promoted as opposition to Islamist encroachment and as endorsement of Israel’s role as an ally of the United States in the Middle East.

Ted Turner, Toronto

An El Mo re-opening fit for the Stones

For this old rocker it was comforting to see plans for the relighting of the El Mocambo’s neon palms (NOW, November 1-7). Hopefully, the new owner has deep pockets as there really is only one band that should be brought in for the club’s rechristening next spring: the Rolling Stones.

Roman Mitz, Toronto

Holographic concert tour hits flat note

Re Music’s Holographic Future? (NOW, November 8-14) A holographic Roy Orbison tour might not go over well. However, projecting 3D holographic images to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin or Nirvana could fill seats.

Lonely Vagabond, Toronto

TTC campaign for art’s sake

Re Drawing A Line On A Sketchy TTC Ad Campaign (NOW Online, November 16). When I first saw this article, I was angry that the artists involved in the TTC ad campaign were not being paid, considering all the money earned by Pattison Outdoor. I may have jumped to a conclusion.

Of course artists should be paid for their work, but by giving up advertising space for artists to showcase their work, Pattison and the TTC are enriching the transit experience with local culture.

They could very easily continue to sell that space to advertisers willing to spend dollars on a marketing campaign to get exposure for their product. Many artists don’t have the budget to do an outdoor advertising campaign to feature their work to the masses, so really, this is a great opportunity for them.

Pattison Outdoor and TTC are obviously doing it as a PR campaign, and I think it’s a good one. However, I do agree that they could have made a good one better by also tossing in a monetary prize.

Jackie Ferris, From nowtoronto.com