Letters To The Editor | January 10-16, 2019: Body issue more about enabling than empowerment

Making the case for obesity?

Regarding your Love Your Body cover photo (NOW, January 3-9). Really? You can’t see the difference between empowerment and enabling?

Obesity can kill. Food addiction is as real as drug addiction. Are you making a case for illness?

Marcio Silva, Toronto

Hollow empathy for the Jewish community

It’s fascinating to observe how Michael Coren offers empathy toward the Jewish community in his recent article on anti-Muslim elements in the community (NOW Online, December 10). Yet he vehemently disagrees with one of Judaism’s greatest and long-standing wishes: that Jerusalem be designated as the eternal capital of Israel. And he stubbornly refuses to acknowledge the irrefutable fact that Israel is the sole democracy in the Middle East. That all religions are free to practise their faith in the Jewish State. That Arab doctors work in Israeli hospitals. That Arabs sit in the Knesset. That Arabs are prominent in Israel’s burgeoning high-tech industry. Or that Jewish Israelis living in settlements often point to good relations with Palestinian workers and neighbours in their communities as evidence of peaceful coexistence.

It’s almost impossible to fathom how an author of 17 books who never misses an opportunity to denounce Zionism or Christian fundamentalism fails to acknowledge the extremists in Islam.

Come on, Coren, break bread with your rivals. Jesus never wilted in the presence of the Pharisees.

John McKellar, From nowtoronto.com

Science and tech miss on books list

There is not one mention of a science book in your list of the best fiction and non-fiction of 2018 (NOW, December 20, 2018-January 2, 2019).

We live in a critical time of climate change, and artificial intelligence is changing the nature of work. There are excellent popular books on how to solve crucial problems to advance humankind that capture the diverse fields of science.

The Village Voice, which ceased publishing in print last year, was known for its political reportage. But it also printed a monthly Village Literary Supplement in the 1980s and 1990s, which covered fiction and non-fiction, including informative essays on science and technology books.

Jacob Mendlovic, Toronto

Our agro-industrial complex

Zach Ruiter’s article on the contribution to climate change of what is called the agro-industrial complex is important (NOW, December 13-19).

The environmental effects of large-scale agriculture includes the destruction of soil, the contamination and misuse of water, the widespread use of nitrogen fertilizers (which are converted into the potent greenhouse gas nitrous oxide), as well as emissions from Kyoto-exempt international aviation and shipping and the emissions from refrigeration.

The other tragedy of this agricultural system is the huge human toll. People all over the world are displaced from small farms and children die from the air pollution caused by forests burnt down for biofuel plantations in Indonesia and the Amazon.

The solutions are already available: local sourcing and distribution of food, and small-scale farming.

Judith Deutsch, Toronto

Delusion the solution on climate change

I’m glad you printed something on a key problem of climate breakdown – all that flying (NOW, December 6-12).

Approximately the adult population of Toronto will use Pearson through the holidays.

But this massive pollution isn’t counted on any tab, apart from nature’s ledger, and nobody wants to know about that – or how the height of airplane emissions in the atmosphere worsens the effects of warming. So why aren’t we calling it “frying?” It’s as bad as our oil sands.

If we did a full analysis, we might know, but delusion is the solution on climate change.

Hamish Wilson, Toronto

Queer lives being lost to white supremacy

I agree completely with the call from marginalized queer communities that Pride needs a new board of directors and that police (and anyone in uniform) should be banned from marching in the parade (NOW Online, December 4).

Lives are still being lost due to the entrenched white supremacy of the police and other tax-funded institutions.

Sandy Doleman, From nowtoronto.com