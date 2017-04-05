Kent Monkman's cover art creates chain reaction: Reader Love and Hate

More facts on Canada's crimes against humanity

Re Canada 150: Indigenous Voices Speak Out On Truth, Reconciliation And Resistance (NOW, March 30-April 5). Pam Palmater, Drew Hayden Taylor and artist Kent Monkman bring to Canada's 150th anniversary the reality of Canada's horrific treatment (past and present) of First Nations people. They point out the hypocrisy of words unaccompanied by the hard work necessary to make amends. Canada's crimes persist in its mining companies that destroy lives and land, its collusion with Israel's wars against Palestinians and its weapons deal with Saudi Arabia as Yemeni victims are at risk of imminent starvation. With so many lives lost and ruined, it is imperative that Canadians have all the facts.

Judith Deutsch, Toronto

Did bad things happen to First Nations?

Both Kent Monkman's painting and the accompanying article by Pam Palmater are so completely over-the-top lies that you should be ashamed. I know you won't be. I also know I will never buy from your advertisers and I am going to tell them that. Did bad things happen to First Nations peoples? Yes. Was it genocide? No, you bloody idiots - read a dictionary. It wasn't even close. This is what's called lying to the public.

Craig Murray, Toronto

Kent Monkman's cover art creates chain reaction

What's the deal with cropping out the bottom of Kent Monkman's Subjugation Of Truth on your cover? You removed the shackles holding the two First Nations "participants" in place. Please tell me this wasn't just thoughtless, and then please tell me what on earth you were thinking.

Chris Orbz, Toronto

Trapped in Toronto

Last week I got let go from the $12-an-hour temp job I was at for two months. Ten years ago I was being paid $18 an hour for similar work. Five years ago it was $15 an hour. I moved here 30 years ago from another part of Ontario from a financially stable family. I'm 60 now, and I can't afford to visit my hometown any more. I feel like I'm trapped in Toronto. I can't afford to leave and I can't afford to live here.

BW, Toronto

Landlords running amok

Re Why We May Not Want To Close Ontario's Rent Control "Loophole" (NOW, March 27). Why is the logic of the free market appropriate for every business enterprise except being a landlord? Why are they continually allowed to defraud renters? They're lucky we let them do business at all. There are plenty of countries where the state handles housing. Seems like something we should consider.

A.R., From nowtoronto.com

More afternoon shows = a good night's sleep

Re Could Starting Concerts Earlier Make Toronto A Stronger Music City? (NOW, March 30). If concerts started earlier, like 7 or 8 pm, there would be a lot more people attending. Toronto is a "corporate town." The majority work 9-to-5. I work in the service industry, finishing at 4 pm. I would like to see more afternoon shows so I can get home to a good night's sleep and not risk my bread and butter.

Glen Guerin, Toronto

Go to the mirror, NOW

A little belated, but it needs to be said. Your coverage of the closing of so many music venues in Toronto (NOW, March 2-8) was excellent. But in your editor's note in response to a letter to the editor (Album Reviews On Playback, NOW, March 9-15) you say that album reviews appear in the print edition of NOW only once a month. Are you not, then, guilty of lack of support for music in this city?

Nancy S., Toronto

Laneways not the place to add density

Re Life In The Laneway, by Richard Trapunski (NOW, March 23-29). Adding density where it is already dense seems wrong-headed. We need to add density in the areas outside the "old" Toronto where major streets with nothing but fences or single-family detached homes line both sides. If the city is serious about increasing density, our major streets need to be lined with multi-unit dwellings. It does not have to be high-rise. Increasing density along those streets could make higher-order transit feasible.

In my area near Roncesvalles, the laneway is a terrible place to add living spaces. Trucks, fire trucks especially, have real access issues.

Alex L, From nowtoronto.com

Bathroom etiquette for boys

Re Julia Wille's letter Pee Is For Problem With Gender-Neutral Bathrooms (NOW, March 23-29). I'm a guy, and I don't understand why other guys pee all over the damn toilet seat. I also find it annoying and disgusting.

And then there are people who don't flush, or get water all over the counter and don't wipe it, which causes a wet spot if any part of my clothing happens to touch the counter. I have no idea what the solution is aside from implementing some kind of bathroom etiquette police to name/shame offenders. Lol.

Peter Stern, Toronto