No more silence on the set on sexism: Reader love and hate

No more silence on the set on sexism

Re Sarah Polley On Fighting Sexism And Abuse In TV And Film (NOW, September 7-13).

Every time a female filmmaker or actor speaks out, they’re immediately told to “shut up and stay in your place.” Every time they speak of the lack of parity, they’re told, “Women don’t want to be filmmakers or else they would be.” Every time a woman speaks out about harassment on set she’s labelled “a difficult person to work with, too sensitive, not tough enough to be in this industry and just causing problems because she’s hormonal.”

Well, fuck that. I’m a filmmaker. We need it to stop. And we need to be the ones who take the next step and make it stop by not dismissing these stories as “lazy broads looking for handouts.” Stop.

Brian K. Millard, From nowtoronto.com

Time for my TIFF riff on food

I’ve got to say I’m pretty disappointed with NOW. With today’s epidemic of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles, you’ve devoted an excess of coverage on what to eat at TIFF (NOW, September 7-13) and not a single item to the Toronto Veg Food Fest.

David L. Baluk, Toronto

Civilian oversight of police is broken

Re Vigilante Cop? and Chief’s FU to the SIU (NOW, September 7-13).

What is clear in the Dafonte Miller case is that the current system of civilian oversight of the police in Ontario has failed completely to correct or punish the vast majority of incidents of police misconduct.

It’s also clear that the police must not be permitted to investigate their own illegal behaviour or that of even another police force.

Which government will have the fortitude to take on the challenge of reforming this failed system?

Ted Turner, Toronto

BIA “frustrated” with poor in St. James Park

“It’s Like They Own The Park” (NOW, September 7-13).

I’m a business owner across the street from St. James Park, and you won’t like what I’m about to say: it’s taxpayers and BIA membership that should own more of the park, not homeless people.

Many in the neighbourhood are frustrated that they can’t have an evening stroll or enjoy the activities that the BIA is organizing without being approached by the homeless who have been using the park as their own personal space over the past many years. It’s crazy that you would publish an article critical of the security that is keeping the park safe.

A. Martiros, Toronto

Cyclist’s death still polarizing years later

Re I Am A Messenger And I Ride (NOW, September 7-13).

It remains painfully obvious from the majority of comments to this story online that the 2009 vehicular-related death of cyclist Darcy Allan Sheppard is still polarizing.

Despite years of repeated attempts by the dead man’s father to access a more transparent accounting of just how his son died, most narratives seem based on passionate opinion rather than verifiable fact.

Alan Wayne Scott, From nowtoronto.com

Why Arnold Amber won’t rest in peace

Re In Memoriam: Arnold Amber (NOW Online, September 6).

Arnold and I fought bitterly over the years. He was prickly, rigid, difficult, uncompromising and – I must admit – won most of our battles.

But he was dedicated to the free marketplace of ideas and the journalists who practise our honourable craft by serving with diligence, integrity and honour. I doubt very much that he’ll rest in peace.

Instead, I have no doubt that right now Arnold’s busy organizing other departed journalists wherever it is that we go once we’ve written that final script.

Tim Knight, From nowtoronto.com