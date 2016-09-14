Reader Love and Hate: Did bike riders behave badly in the past, too?

Did bike riders behave badly in the past, too?

Interesting history about the Bloor bike lanes by Albert Koehl (NOW, September 8-14), but there was nothing in the article about whether bike-rider scofflaws prevailed to the huge extent they do today. At age 76, I no longer ride, but my observations as a pedestrian and, yes, a motorist, are that bike accommodation has done nothing to encourage riders to behave correctly. It’s disgusting!

Bernard Katz, Toronto

Cycle therapy

On June 6, my son was doored while cycling home on Queen East. He’s 50 years old and was sent for a loop. He was taken to emergency very badly bruised, his thigh looking like a burnt piece of steak. He locked up his bike at the scene (two locks). It was stolen.

He’s on ODSP, and I bought him the bike, a silver battery-operated electric Emu, because the TTC is too expensive. He can’t ride a standard bike because of heart problems. My son went into a deep depression after his accident. He would not leave his apartment for a month. I can only hope someone needy has the bike. And that the driver learned a lesson to look before opening his car door.

Please don’t print my name. This would embarrass my son.

Name withheld by request, Toronto

Jerry Agar can’t weasel out of this one

Political satire is a humorous way to attack the behaviour of unscrupulous and obtuse politicians.

Jerry Agar does not do satire (NOW, September 8-14). He foments hostility toward liberal politicians. He can’t weasel out of his Twitter trouble by saying he doesn’t mean to “foster any actual harm to anyone.” Of course he does. He’s just putting himself at arm’s length from it by calling it a joke.

It’s unfortunate that his employers at Bell don’t have the good taste and self-respect to fire his ass.

John Kneeland, Hamilton

Elizabeth May’s Israel problem

Re Elizabeth May: Democracy Made Me Do It (NOW, September 8-14). One doesn’t have to be Jewish to be nauseated by the blatant anti-Semitism of the Green Party or May’s vacillation (NOW, September 8-14).

Only May could pontificate that democracy made her do it.

Made her do what?

Stand up tall in her words of opposition to BDS against Israel?

Patricia Starr, Toronto

Crying wolf on anti-Semitism

Re Facebook Removes Anti-Semitic Post After Online Blowback, by Bernie Farber (NOW, September 8-14). B’nai Brith used to be a civil liberties organization, but it’s now not much more than a shill for Israel. The same is true of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

Is it possible that the president of Lethbridge University didn’t take immediate action against a faculty member for a vile anti-Semitic post on his Facebook page until he got a complaint from someone who is not in the habit of treating any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism?

Elizabeth Block, Toronto

Coren’s Catholic contradictions

Re Patrick Brown’s Sex Education, by Michael Coren (NOW, September 1-7). It’s nauseating to see someone like Coren, who regularly had Charles McVety as a guest on his TV show, now refer to him in a derogatory way. Coren’s sudden change of heart is not believed by most sane people. His constant bashing of Catholics and conservative Christians reveals his truly despicable motives and agenda.

Sarina Singh, Toronto

Crackdown needed on pimped-out rides

I’m with letter-writer DC on the CNE Air Show (NOW, September 8-14). I have long been an opponent of any and all forms of noise and air pollution.

How can Toronto promote the violation of our country’s commitment to climate action to cater to a minute percentage of noise-starved supporters? To that I would add jet-skiers who violate the serenity of our greatest asset, car-radio blasters, souped-up muscle car trollers and idiot motor bike owners with chest-shaking exhaust systems. There is a need to get real and crack down on pimping out!

Gerardine Sanj, Toronto

Canada is the gold standard on mining

Re Gravedigging For Gold, by Adria Vasil (NOW, September 1-7). As a career chemical analyst of the big five precious metals, I am compelled to straighten out your readers.

The fact is that less than 4 per cent of the gold, silver, copper, platinum and titanium mined is used in jewellery.

The balance is put to use in electronics. The Indigenous advocacy groups you speak of in Honduras receive bursaries directly from the mining industry you are so quick to vilify.

R. Danielsen, Toronto

Water war brewing in rural Ontario

Re All Bottled Up, by Adria Vasil (NOW, September 8-14). It’s true, Nestlé is doing harm to the environment. We are seeing much lower water levels around the Aberfoyle area. We really started noticing it in the last few years, so it’s not a drought issue. If the province gives Nestlé another permit, I think you’re going to see some major anti-government trouble. We are far beyond incensed by this.

Tim Gether, From nowtoronto.com

