The Oscars rarely gets it right: Reader Love and Hate

Oscar rarely gets it right

Your report bemoaning "egregious past winners" of the Oscars (NOW, January 19-25) was entertaining. However, doesn't Oscar routinely get it wrong? Volumes could be written about Oscar snubs like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon losing to Gladiator in 2001, or passing over director Robert Altman for... everything he did! And then there are the retrospective failures. For instance, while best picture winner The Departed (2007) is a good film, who wouldn't rather see Little Miss Sunshine today? Perhaps you could write a follow-up about the rare occasions when Oscar defied expectations and got it right, like by deservedly rewarding last year's Spotlight. But, then again, maybe that article would be too short to be worth printing.

Nathan B., Toronto

"Serious omission" in our Oscars list

A good article on when Oscar gets it wrong. There was a serious omission about the 1991 best picture, though I know you can't cover everything. The Oscar went to Dances With Wolves. Does anyone watch that any more? I will still watch the real best picture, Martin Scorsese's masterpiece, Goodfellas. A classic, same as Pulp Fiction. By the way, Stanley Kubrick wasn't an irritable Brit, he was an irritable American living in Britain.

Larry A. Lewis, Toronto

Society let off the hook for Trump's bad behaviour

Re Inside Donald Trump's Big Head, by Mark Leith (NOW, January 19-25). While Trump fits the description of antisocial personality disorder, the psychiatric diagnostic scheme consistently leaves out the "social" in reducing causes to hard-wired brain functioning, and it lets individuals and society off the hook.

Phallic narcissism appears in young children but is outgrown with help from families, teachers, community values and certainly by a child's own efforts to develop a working conscience. This view about hard-wired extreme aggression is certainly countered by James Gilligan's work on prison reform.

Judy Deutsch, Toronto

A deeper look into the fentanyl crisis

Re Face to Face With Canada's Fentanyl Crisis, by Vesna Plazacic (NOW, January 19-25). The stories of addicts are stories of people who want out of a life they feel has too little pleasure for them. The trajectory is familiar: experimentation, getting hooked and then being pulled deeper until they lose connection with the pleasures from myriad things that we knew when we came into this world. Considering addiction a mental disease is to abdicate any agency in our own recovery.

Arif Uddin, Toronto

Is BLM-TO alienating people over Pride?

I read your recent article New Year, Same Story For Black Lives Matter? (NOW, January 19-25).

It's hard to feel sympathy for this organization; its tactics just alienate people.

If Pride wants to survive, it can't be controlled by BLM. Pride's slogan last year was "You can sit with us." And that means people with diverse opinions, organizations of all political stripes and the police. Having volunteered with Pride for many years, I know that the police, who come from all over southern Ontario, love being in the parade.

Obviously, there are problems between the Black community and the cops, but Pride, in my opinion, goes way beyond the LGBTQ+ community and BLM. It's a parade that represents Canada in all its imperfect ways.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

Rethinking HIV disclosure

Re HIV Is Not A Crime, by Declan Keogh (NOW, January 12-18). I found the attitude about HIV disclosure in this article to be a bit cavalier.

I don't think people with HIV ought to be vilified. Quite the opposite. Yet the article almost scoffed at the idea that people would be scared of HIV exposure. They should be. Especially the young people you mention.

Young people, and indeed all people, need to know it's cool in 2017 to care about your status and about protecting it. Girls and women need not be embarrassed or ashamed to buy and carry their own condoms.

I thought the article was well written, but I couldn't shake how worried I felt about people thinking it's acceptable ever to have unprotected sex if you are HIV-positive without disclosing to your partner (no matter how low your viral load).

Samora Smallwood, Toronto

Ontario apples don't make great brandy

Letter-writer Paul MacArthur needs to check himself before claiming that any Ontario-made apple beverage can compete with Calvados, a delicious French-made apple brandy (NOW, January 19-25).

While I agree that we make some amazing ciders, Calvados is on a whole other level, on a par with Cognac and Armagnac. It will take decades or maybe centuries for us to catch up to that level of excellence.

So tonight, Paul, I raise a glass of Calvados to you. Try it. And then you'll understand.

Vikas Sharma, Toronto

Singin' the Maple Blues

I'm not sure who I'm more pissed with today! I picked up NOW Magazine for my ride on the GO Train into the city and figured there'd be an article about the Maple Blues Awards. I also thought the pubs and bars would be full all week, with the nominees coming to town. Other than a mention for my friend Harpdog Brown, nada, nothing, not one damn thing. And we wonder why the blues is dying.

Bob Murphy, Toronto