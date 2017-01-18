The real danger posed by HIV disclosure laws: Reader Love and Hate

The real danger posed by HIV disclosure laws

Thanks so much for your thoughtful and detailed feature on the ongoing prosecution of people living with HIV for not disclosing our status even when we are not infectious (NOW, January 12-18).

An especially dangerous effect of this situation is that many people are now reluctant to test for the virus because they fear if they know they are positive they may be vulnerable to malicious prosecutions. Untested and untreated, they are, ironically, more likely to transmit HIV.

Until the federal government figures out how to fix this, there should be a moratorium on all new prosecutions unless intentional transmission is alleged.

Tim McCaskell, Toronto

Which partner has the right to determine HIV risk?

Such wisdom in your articles regarding HIV: apparently "the probability of transmission, regardless of the type of sexual activity or viral load, is low." Of course it is.

But why prosecute someone for failing to disclose HIV status before sex if no actual transmission of the virus occurs? No harm, no foul, right? But HIV is not like the clap: there is no miracle cure like penicillin, and the consequences are permanent.

Your authors seem more concerned about the stigma attached to HIV-positive individuals. As our laws now stand, the door is still open to avoiding criminal consequences with an argument about an honest, although stupid, belief that no risk existed.

Surely, the right to determine what risk, high or low, is acceptable should belong to the uninfected partner. And that requires full disclosure of HIV status before sex.

Mirek A. Waraksa, Toronto

The grey area in Native identity politics

Re Is Joseph Boyden "Grey Owling?" (NOW, January 12-18). I support Drew Hayden Taylor's refusal to pass judgment. As an adopted bastard, I have been dealing with identity all my life.

I describe myself as having 200 per cent identity: 100 per cent from my bio family and 100 per cent from my adoptive family, from which I also have acquired traits and mannerisms. I submit that that which is deep in the bone and the blood gets watered by other cultures from which flowers grow. What we have in common is our uniqueness.

Diem Lafortune, Toronto

White people can't tell Indigenous people who we are

Re Is Joseph Boyden "Grey Owling?" Difficult issue. But very important. First and foremost, Canada needs non-Indigenous people to get involved in North American Indigenous history. Read about it, study it, write about it and above all open your hearts to learn!

But please do not write, speak or sing for Canadian Indigenous people in a Canadian Indigenous voice. Cultural appropriation is an even more complex issue!

United Kingdom-born John Wort Hannam wrote a song in first person for Native people called Man Of God; Gord Downie wrote Sacred Path as Chanie Wenjack; Boyden, too, imagined the boy's final hours in the novella Wenjack. [Such narratives] suggest there are no Indigenous Canadian writers who can do this work.

But they would be wrong. The Indigenous community is pushed to the side when Downie and others come along and say, "Hey, just wanted to do my part." Good on him; bad on Canada, where we get to listen to another non-Indigenous person tell us who we, from the Indigenous community, are.

Ira Provost, From nowtoronto.com

Exoticism is in the eye of the beholder

In Is Joseph Boyden "Grey Owling", Drew Hayden Taylor refers to his First Nation community as "exotic." I'm sorry, but "exotic" means "from outside."

First Nations are from here - as from here as you can get. Next to them, it's everyone else who's exotic. Then again, ironically, our Native peoples are the biggest outsiders and the most alienated part of our society.

So the word "exotic" fits, but not in a good way.

Yuliya Blokhina, Toronto

Body image problems the fashion

My appreciation for the Love Your Body Issue (NOW, January 5-11). I am an American-born figurative artist living abroad. The idea that every body should conform to fashion just drives me up the wall.

Just the other day, an ex-model of mine called and during our conversation mentioned that she was about to have something done to recreate her eyebrows. It seems that when the previous fashion was for very thin or no eyebrows she had followed that, and now that thick eyebrows are "in" she has a problem!

David Renka, Rome, Italy

Breastfeeding is not progress

Really? A self-indulgent, self-absorbed 30-something mother breastfeeding a two-year-old in Toronto? In the 21st century? This is progress on body image?

Geez.

Gayle Comeau, Toronto

How do you like them apples, LCBO?

Re Massive Tax Staggers Independent Ontario Distillers, by Sarah Parniak (NOW, December 1-7).

Recently, at the LCBO, I was struck by an ad for an apple brandy imported from France. Where are the Ontario-produced apple brandies on those shelves?

While Ontario's apple history shows we have the finest apple-growing areas in Canada, why is the provincial government not ensuring that Ontario-produced products get on the shelves first?

If anyone can make yummy-beyond-belief drinking products from apples, it's Ontarians.

Paul MacArthur, Oshawa