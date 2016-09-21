Reader Love and Hate: Young people and HIV

Young people and HIV

Re Black, Straight, Millennial And HIV-Positive (NOW, September 15-21). Thanks to Nicole Edwards for her story. Very courageous! I agree, more support does need to be out there for young people living with HIV and sexually transmitted diseases. Thank you for spreading the word.

Kieya B, From nowtoronto.com

T.O.’s keen attention to bad cyclists

Letter-writer Bernard Katz asks an interesting question about the Bloor bike lane pilot (NOW, September 15-21) and whether cyclists’ misconduct was also an issue in the earliest days of cycling. The answer is yes. Indeed, there was even a name for those cyclists who sped about the city with little regard for others: scorchers.

Equally interesting and perhaps more intriguing than Katz’s question is why any modest improvement in cycling infrastructure in Toronto is always accompanied by keen attention to cyclists’ behaviour when the same attention is never devoted to proposals for road and highway expansions, even though motor vehicles have been involved in about 300,000 road deaths (and millions of injuries) in Canada over the last century.

Albert Koehl, Toronto

Who’s the real graffiti vandal in this story?

In spite of Eldon Garnet Jr.’s good intentions to swiftly nip in the bud the local graffiti problem in his laneway (NOW, September 15-21), he has no more right to paint over other people’s garage doors than do the graffiti vandals. Did he notify the neighbours first in order to get them on board?

Carol Hagino, Toronto

Tribe Called Red busts boring Block Party

A Tribe Called Red’s throwdown at Manifesto’s Block Party (NOW, September 19) made a fan out of me even though I’ve generally found most contemporary hip-hop a bore. (I can’t even remember who was on before their set.) It was pure musicality and creativity.

Everybody else was pretty much filler, except for the dancers, who were also amazing.

Nilan Perera, From nowtoronto.com

Doing right by Dolly Parton

I am a 60-something white man and am sensitive, so to speak, to women’s issues. I enjoyed reading Liisa Ladouceur’s article Why Dolly Parton Is A Feminist Icon (NOW, September 8-14), and say kudos for expressing her thoughts so eloquently.

Harry Block, Toronto

Ripley’s believe it or not conservation

Re Ripley’s Fishy Conservation (NOW, September 15-21). Adria Vasil is bang on regarding Ripley’s. Let’s be honest: the place is a commercial operation disguised as an educational facility. No animal deserves to live entirely in a tank or cage, especially when exploited for monetary gain. But ultimately consumers only have themselves to blame. Shame on the businessmen and politicians, but in the capitalistic world we’ve created, always remember that your dollar is your vote!

Toby Glanville, Toronto

TIFF not providing the same rush

I waited in the rush line for American Honey at TIFF, and about a half-hour before the film was to start, someone from TIFF came down the line to inform us that seats were available at full price, but there might not be any rush seats at discount prices. This message was repeated right up until show time, so some seats were apparently never filled, but no one who stayed in the rush line got a ticket for the bargain price of $40 instead of $58.

It could just be me, but I was under the impression that the rush line is kind of a democratic tradition that promotes community involvement – kind of a two-way street where if, like me, you are too scattered to pay attention to the program until the last minute, you roll the dice, take your chances doing the rush line thing, and maybe have a good conversation with a stranger and save a few bucks on discounted tickets.

Apparently not. I think that’s kind of a shame; it certainly dampens my enthusiasm for TIFF.

Andrew Kelm, Toronto

A word on Doug Ford’s upcoming book

For me it’s astonishing that Doug Ford has an upcoming book, Ford Nation: Two Brothers, One Vision – The True Story Of The People’s Mayor (NOW, September 14). This is a man who’s written more books than he’s read.

Boyd Holmes, From nowtoronto.com