Reader love and hate: Pesticide used on pot more harmful than you think

Pesticide used on pot more harmful than you think

Re class actions launched against medpot producers over pesticide-laced marijuana (NOW, March 9-15). Everyone seems to want to trivialize the toxicity of myclobutanil. When smoked, it creates hydrogen cyanide, which was marketed in World War II by IG Farben as Zyklon B and used primarily in concentration camp gas chambers. Certainly not something I'd want to smoke on a regular basis.

Bob Haagensen, From nowtoronto.com

Kingsway or the highway

Re The Kingsway Theatre Dispute (NOW, March 9). I don't look at this situation as "racist," but I've been boycotting this cinema after my friends and I experienced rude behaviour on different occasions.

Why are no backpacks allowed there? Possibly people might put them on seats and take space away? Was the theatre crowded that time Wendy Olunike Adeliyi was asked to turn in hers?

Frankly, if I had personal stuff in my bag, I would not leave it with a stranger either.

Bebe Tanna, Toronto

This Kong stuck in a time warp

Norman Wilner's review of Kong: Skull Island (NOW, March 9) contains this statement: "Set in 1973, days after the end of the Vietnam War, Skull Island follows a party of scientists...." The fall of Saigon happened on April 30, 1975. Probably just a typo.

David Palter, Scarborough

East is a beast for music venues

Re Vanishing Venues (NOW, March 2-8). While it may be true for restaurants and smaller clubs that play live music, anyone who wants to see decent touring bands knows that the better medium-sized venues are all east of Yonge.

Ever heard of Massey Hall, the Phoenix, Danforth Music Hall, the Opera House? Fix your compass so it can read east.

Greg Fenzl, Toronto

Advice on the business of music

I am writing to express my general disappointment with Vanishing Venues.

I've owned a small business for many years in Toronto, and despite some kvetching (that I am well known for!), I'm very grateful for what I've been able to achieve.

Owning a venue is not easy. Being in a band or hanging out with bands doesn't qualify you to open a music venue. What's your experience in food and bev? Do you understand the percentages associated with making a profit? Most importantly, can you book bands that people are going to come to your venue to see?

This isn't an art project. You have responsibilities to your staff, your landlord, etc. This is what being a small business owner means. It's not about the city bailing you out or someone giving you a grant so you can book a band that draws four people because you like them and it makes you feel cool.

Take the time to learn about how it works, build your relationships and save your money.

You will need it in January. No one goes out in January.

Amy Hersenhoren, Collective Concerts Inc.

Trump is bigger worry than North Korea

North Korea is increasing its belligerence again. Is it to start a war? No, it's to further scare the citizens of this absolute police state, giving the people an external enemy to rally against. I was there last year. There are constant messages about the threat from America. The real worry? What President Trump will do next.

Bengt Lindvall, Toronto

Canaries tweet, ergo Trump is a twirp

Regarding Donald Trump. Only canaries tweet. Eagles don't tweet! Where has the American eagle gone?

Sahara Spracklin, Toronto

Industrial heritage worth fighting for

It was great to see NOW's cover story by Richard Longley on 401 Richmond and Toronto's new industrial revolution (NOW, February 16-22).

NOW is providing a valuable public service by highlighting preservation of Toronto's history, in this case our magnificent stock of old industrial buildings. Please keep up the good work - the preservation of our architectural and cultural heritage needs all the help it can get.

And please keep a focus on the slow destruction of Yonge Street, Toronto's Roman road.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

I'll drink to that, or not

What happened to your drinks reviews? Is your writer on hiatus? God, I hope not. It's a big help for us novices shopping at the LCBO, which I read enjoyed the biggest profits in its history this year.

Hope the column returns soon. I didn't know what to buy on my way home from the office this evening.

Richard Kotzen, Toronto

Getting laid just isn't cutting it with young people

Re The Young And The Sexless (NOW, February 9-15). I wonder when we will understand that "getting laid" is ultimately an empty affair - engagement without heart.

Promiscuity or sexlessness are two sides of the same coin of this numb experience. Both avoid the intense effort intimacy requires.

This is truly for adults only.

Sagewalker, Toronto