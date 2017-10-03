Thank Allah for Antifa: Reader love and hate

Thank Allah for Antifa

Re Antifa explained: Getting In The Alt-Right’s Face (NOW, September 21-27). Looking at the rise of right-wing hate groups, it’s good to know that people are prepared to deal with them firmly. And that they can’t go around shooting up Black churches, mosques, immigrants, ramming cars into protestors or beating up peaceful people at anti-Trump rallies without consequences.

Why did these white Cons leave Europe for the New World if they want to live in the Old World?

G.S. Uddin, From nowtoronto.com

TTC women execs lead harassment fight

In The TTC’s New Anti-harassment App Is A Good First Step – But That’s It (NOW Online, September 20), Samantha Edwards reports on the SafeTTC app and accompanying #ThisIsWhere campaign, and includes criticism from a member of the Toronto Women’s City Alliance who says, in part, “Having women at the decision-making level for transit planning is really important so we can ensure these safety issues are coming up again.”

The TTC has taken a leading role in combatting harassment and assault on its transit system. And it has done so under the leadership of women.

Susan Sperling, Manager, Corporate Communications

Subway story

I was making my way home on the subway from dinner with a friend recently when a man got on at Islington station and sat directly across from me. I gave a polite smile and continued to listen to my music. Out of the corner of my eye I saw the man moving his jacket onto his lap and making movements. I thought he was searching for something in his jacket pocket but as the movements continued I looked over and to my surprise I saw his genitals. I got up from my seat and proceeded to move (there were only four of us in the subway car, three women and the man). The woman I was walking toward saw what the man was doing and quickly pressed the yellow emergency bar. The train came to a brief halt and proceeded to the next station at Kipling, where TTC personnel weren’t very accessible. The man quickly tried to board the next subway, as me and the other woman searched for some help. We found TTC personnel. As we were explaining the situation, they jokingly asked us if we were traumatized. It was an absolute letdown.

Sarah Moore, Toronto

The case for free transit

I don’t agree with “Darth Fare Evader” and his reasons for cheating the TTC (NOW, September 21-27), but there are many good reasons for free transit on the TTC (and maybe eventually on GO Transit). As he pointed out, other cities are providing free fares on some routes or at special times.

The present fare system, including the new Presto, actually serve as a barrier to people’s use of transit. And the rollout of Presto is costing us all millions.

Murray Lumley, East York

Last week’s cover all effed up

I love NOW, read it weekly, and always have it in my kitchen to help me plan the week, but this week I had to leave it in the store on the stand; I could not explain the cover, “Guys We F****d,” or the term “slut-shaming” to my eight- and four-year-old grandkids. I enjoy NOW because it is edgy, but I was at a loss.

Barbara Benoliel, Toronto

Toronto Islands flood an eye-opener

I want you to know that your piece on Toronto Islands (NOW, September 14-20) was marvellous. For me, a recent arrival in Toronto, it was a real eye-opener about the history and future of this unique and precious place. Thank you!

Veronika von Nostitz-Tait, Toronto

Lynn Beyak an affront to residential schools survivors

For anyone who is the least bit familiar with the history of the residential schools, there is no question Senator Lynn Beyak should not have a place in government. She does not deserve a platform for her disgusting racist rhetoric. She does not deserve a six-figure salary or title of senator, and she does not deserve the public’s trust. She is not listening. She is continuing to spread harm and shame, and denigrating the lived reality of residential school survivors. That the Conservative Party continues to support her speaks volumes. Keeping Beyak in the caucus and in the senate is not only putting the comfort of Senator Beyak and the party above the dignity of survivors, it is sending those survivors and the Indigenous communities who continue to survive alongside them a direct message: We. Don’t. Care.

Molly Johnson, Toronto