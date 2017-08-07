The fall of Dunkirk: Reader love and hate

The fall of Dunkirk

So I paid $20 to see the Christopher Nolan epic Dunkirk in IMAX (NOW, July 21). I was confused. I later found out that the film was only partially shot in the IMAX format.

The jumping aspect ratio made it difficult to understand the movement of the film, a challenging thing in all Nolan films.

IMAX and Cineplex, please don't do this crap again. Good movie but lousy presentation.

Marvin Lawrence, Toronto

John Tory's unappetizing no-photo rule

Re What's Eating John Tory by Paul Salvatori (NOW, July 25). We spend more money that we don't have to arrange special photo-ops for his royal highness all because he doesn't want to be photographed eating?

What's the problem? Tory's got a gut you can see when he's wearing casual clothing. Obviously not a mayor of the people.

Ian Byers, Toronto

Book Bandits stealing fun of libraries

Re Book Bandits Are Hiding Free Books For Toronto Commuters on Public Transit by I. Rattan (NOW, July 25).

Kids! Take transit to a Toronto Public Library branch, get a card and check out a book!

Looking for a book on a crowded bus is silly. Sounds more like a treasure hunt.

I never got back any item left on a TTC train over years of leaving stuff!

Miriam Russell, Toronto

Stop debating bike lanes on Bloor

Re If 6IX was 905 (NOW, July 20-August 2). Kudos to Tammy Thorne for an excellent update on the Bloor bike lane. Given bike lanes' popularity in the city, I'm baffled by some councillors' resistance to them.

Toronto residents support a bike lane network and nearly seven out of 10 want to keep a bike lane on Bloor. We should stop debating the lanes and get on with the vital work of building them. Doing so will make life safer for everyone.

Gideon Forman, Toronto

Rockin' in the real world

Re Can A Spadina Walk Of Fame Boost Toronto's Music Scene? by Suzanne Alyssa Andrew (NOW, July 20-August 2). The Hard Rock Café had to close recently because their rent went from $1 million dollars a year to $2 million dollars a year. We need commercial rent control in Ontario to save music venues.

Jeff Pancer, Toronto

Believing in gods, that's lower case "g"

Regarding Michael Coren's article on the latest sex abuse scandal in the Catholic Church. (NOW, July 20-August 2). When are all you fucking religious idiots going to start thinking for yourselves (not what your asshole parents told you) and stop believing in fucking gods (yes, that's a lower case "g" assholes)?

The sooner we get rid of religion, the sooner I don't have to deal with fucking sheep.

Tommy Lee, Toronto

Reader's Choice sex category gets messy

I always look forward to voting in your Reader's Choice every year. It's a source of information that I trust when looking for a quality product or store. Particular to my interest is the sex supplies category.

I am a huge supporter of the sex co-operative Come as You Are. However, I have objections to their nomination as one of Toronto's top sex shops. They no longer have a physical store.

It's misleading to allow online-only businesses to be considered for a "local" Reader's Choice prize. I know they have a very loyal following, myself included, so they will probably still garner a lot of votes.

Charlotte N., Toronto