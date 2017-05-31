Time for white folks to fix racism problem: Reader love and hate

Time for white folks to fix racism problem

Re We Cannot Be Placated by Sandy Hudson (NOW, May 25-31). The elephant in this room is that white people don't care what happens to Black people. And not only white people, but other people, too, enough that the powers that be think they can get away with this crap.

I'm old enough to have witnessed dogs attacking marchers in the Southern U.S. on TV, and even at that young age, I wondered why there wasn't a mass movement of everyone against this horror.

This is not a problem for Black folks to solve. They are the victims of white-dominant cultural psychosis. Fix your shit and leave them alone.

Nilan Perara, Toronto

Blackboard struggle

Neil Price raises some good points in The Coming Storm Over Education (NOW, May 25-31).

I've worked with many African-Canadians who've made the effort to keep their children out of the "gangsta" mentality and lifestyle.

Question is, where are these kids learning about the "gangsta" mentality? Unfortunately, the majority are unprepared for employment. Thus the self-fulfilling prophecy.

Izzy Bedibida, From nowtoronto.com

Has clickbait come to print?

Ramona Kiyoshk's story on the cultural appropriation controversy involving former Write magazine editor Hal Niedzviecki is significant, moving and well worth reading (NOW, May 18-24). It's unfortunate, though, that it has apparently nothing to do with the title, cover headline or seemingly shoehorned-in introductory paragraph. Is "printbait" now a thing?

Glenn Tilson, Toronto

Indigenous peoples deserve recognition

It's time to set things right about the true history of Canada. We can no longer ignore the Indigenous people of this country. Now is the time, during the Canada 150 activities, to complete the story. Legislation that formally recognizes the role Indigenous peoples have played in the history of this land will set a solid foundation for Canada to reconcile its past and forge a new relationship between settlers and Indigenous peoples. It is essential. As far back as 1996, the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples observed, "A country cannot be built on a living lie." Learn more at Recognition2Action.ca.

Franziska Nonnenmann, Toronto

Climate change floods Toronto Islands

Two pieces jumped out at me this week: your ad on Bike Month and the article on flooding on the Toronto Islands (NOW, May 25-31). They're related, of course, and the connection is climate change. The latter isn't something that might occur in the future. It's happening right now, and the effects are visceral and frightening. News reports say more than half the Islands' buildings are at risk. We're not talking one or two homes; high water threatens every other house on the block.

Let's celebrate Bike Month by urging City Hall to make the Bloor bike lane permanent and create new lanes on Danforth and Yonge.

Gideon Forman, Toronto

Drugstores saving our heritage buildings

I'm happy that Rexall is saving the Brunswick House (NOW, May 18-24), but it does seem odd that drugstores are becoming the saviours all of our heritage buildings. The corporatization of streetscapes is a fact of life. You see it in Europe all the time. In Prague in 2004, I saw KFCs and Pizza Huts at the base of 14th-century buildings. It didn't take anything away from the architectural experience.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

Meat backlash is over-the-top

Kind of blown away by the over-the-top response to your Where To Eat Now cover (NOW, May 11-17). Would featuring a vegetable have triggered angry "why are you so anti-meat" letters? Likely not. One person's (or magazine's) choice to not be vegan all the time isn't a "punch in the face" to anyone. À chacun son goût!

Jennifer Beer (who will eat almost anything)

From the Big Apple with love

I want to thank Norman Wilner for his insightful review of The Genius And The Opera Singer (NOW, April 27-May 3). I just saw it at a rooftop screening in New York City and kept asking, Is it me? Thankfully not! I also kept asking: What happened to the husband/father? Why did the mother's career go south? How did she become an opera singer in the first place? Did the daughter ever go to college or have a job or a life? Perhaps these questions were answered at the Q&A, but as soon as the credits rolled I fled. Keep up the good work.

Joanna Molloy, New York City