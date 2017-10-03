Toronto Islands our enchanted paradise: Reader love and hate

Toronto Islands our enchanted paradise

Re After The Flood: Can Toronto Islands Be Saved From The Next Disaster? (NOW, September 14-20).

Thank you for another excellent article by Richard Longley.

Each time I read one of Longley’s well-researched pieces, I realize that I know very little about the city I have lived in for almost 50 years.

The Islands are among my favourite places in Toronto and I am always proud to bring visitors from Paris, Rome and Tel Aviv.

They are always enchanted to discover our little corner of paradise so near to the city centre.

Hamish Greenland, Toronto

Islands more trouble than their worth?

I found your cover story on the history and troubles facing the Toronto Islands quite fascinating. But saying that, I don’t think it’s worth spending millions of tax dollars to shore up the islands for recreational purposes or housing.

The Toronto Islands, as Richard Longley points out, are basically a sandbar that for many reasons is losing its sand. We are blessed in the GTA to have many ravines and wilderness areas, which we obviously need to preserve for environmental reasons.

But in its current form, the Toronto Islands are more of a negative than a positive.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

Residents taking back parks

Thank you to letter-writer A. Martiros for speaking out on the homeless in St. James Park (NOW, September 14-20). Living close to three parkettes between Dundonald and Charles, I have difficulty finding a bench to sit on without being approached or bothered by homeless people, drug addicts and dealers.

Every morning the parkettes look like garbage dumps, filled with everything from needles and filthy clothing to broken luggage and stolen bicycle parts.

If BIAs and neighbourhood associations have to take action to take back our parks to be enjoyed by taxpayers and citizens, all the more power to them.

Norman Britting, Toronto

Toronto force a sanctuary for corrupt cops

Re Chief’s FU TO The SIU (NOW, September 7-13).

The Toronto Police Service has been, and continues to be, a sanctuary for corrupt cops. The Special Investigations Unit is, in legal terms, justice appearing to be done.

Barrington Morrison, From nowtoronto.com

Why Doug Ford won’t be mayor

Re Doug Ford Says He’s Running For Mayor, But Will He Even Be On The Ballot On Election Day? (NOW Online, September 11).

Rob Ford got by on the appearance of being a lovable buffoon, but he was a violent thug, recorded threatening people, among other incidents. Doug Ford is hardly a nice guy.

Glenn Tilson, From nowtoronto.com

Fabulous Marben

Searched up the gastro-pub link to vote for Marben in your Readers Choice awards only to see that it wasn’t on the list. So sad – it really belongs on that list. Maybe you classified it as something else? Anyway, if it just didn’t make it there this year, I’ll be looking for it next year. Fabulous food. Great atmosphere. Mixed drinks are amazing. Did I mention the fabulous food?

Elaine Smith, Toronto

Are North Korea’s nukes behind Irma?

Do you think North Koreans know that every time they explode a bomb, it creates hurricanes and earthquakes throughout the planet?

Could this explain the present situation?

Yikes.

Kathryn Knight, Toronto

Libs backtracking on reconciliation

After initial reticence, the Canadian government joined the great majority of countries and agreed to support the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This includes the right to free, prior and informed consent to development projects on their lands and in their waters.

Yet word has it that the Liberals will soon vote against legislation to implement this important provision (Bill C-262).

Really? Was the UN declaration worth nothing? Did truth and reconciliation mean nothing?

J. Gilbert, Toronto

Events to free your mind

NOW’s events listings are the best, especially for visitors to the city. Events are what the population is looking for. It’s important to dedicate time to music, literature and sports, for example.

Events are occasions to network and opportunities to learn what others think and become more tolerant, contributing to the idea of freedom.

Beatrice Nkundwa, Toronto