Police union throws its weight around on defunding issue

Toronto police union has a history of bullying on the budget

Re Move To "Defund" Toronto Police Faces Epic Battle From Cop Union (NOW Online, June 17). Enzo DiMatteo writes that police union president Mike McCormack's "media savvy" has allowed him to win most battles to cut the police budget.

Media savvy?

Are you talking about his clever tweets? Articulate press releases? Snappy sound bites? Why would councillors be "half-joking" they need bulletproof vests after calling for a 10 per cent cut to the police budget?

That's a pretty tame way to describe the bullying that has been directed by the police union in the past towards members of the Toronto Police Services Board, as well as politicians and citizens who take on police (see Arnold Minors, Olivia Chow, John Sewell, the late Allan Sparrow and Dudley Laws).

Eric Mills

Elimination of law enforcement in key areas is misguided

Re Black Lives Matter–Toronto Releases Policing Reform Demands (NOW Online, June 20).

Some of the demands made by Black Lives Matter–Toronto and other groups are misguided as they call for the removal of law enforcement in key areas such as public transit and bylaw enforcement.

Who, then, would protect transit riders in a violent situation? Without bylaw officers, who would address civil violations such as property standards and fire regulations?

Our love of slogans makes us forget that all minorities, even the disabled, suffer maltreatment. And sometimes, those same minorities are fiendishly cruel towards each other.

Christopher Mansour

Recognizing Black Lives movement

The 6-hour sit-in on June 19 in downtown Toronto was organized by Not Another Black Life, not led by Black Lives Matter–Toronto.

It's important to recognize the movement for Black Lives and prison abolition encompasses many formations and organizations.

Allos Abis

Rededicating Dundas

Re Petitions Call For Dundas Street Renaming, Removal Of Ryerson Statue (NOW Online, June 10).

During the period in which the abolition of the slave trade (1807) and the abolition of slavery (1833) was discussed in the British Parliament, there were four MPs with the surname Dundas in the House of Commons: Henry, Lawrence, Charles and John. Lawrence owned slaves but if Charles or John were opposed to slavery then Dundas Street and various other places in Ontario named Dundas should be rededicated to them.

Rededicating a street or place to an acceptable individual with the same surname seems to me the simplest and most convenient solution to this problem. It is less expensive and creates no problems for mapmakers, delivery services or merchants who have used the name.

Bruce Couchman

Ottawa

A solution to cyclists on sidewalks

I have witnessed over the last couple of months a significant increase in the number of cyclists using city sidewalks and cycling at speeds where accidental collisions with pedestrians could result in serious injury. I have witnessed cyclists ignore the painted shoulder cycling paths and use the adjoining sidewalks. Bylaws exist to make it illegal to cycle on these sidewalks, but these bylaws are difficult to enforce. What is needed is more safe, separated biking infrastructure.

Len Klochek

Taking in the scenery this pandemic summer

Re: Five Ways To Enjoy The Outdoors And Beat COVID-19 In Toronto This Summer (NOW Online, June 20) Great article. I'd only suggest avoiding phrases like "killer views" to describe Toronto scenery during this pandemic.

David Modjeska

Street food vendors put the squeeze on restaurants

If restaurants have to operate at reduced capacity why don't the same rules apply to street food vendors? (NOW Online, June 3).

More people will be using these instead of supporting restaurants because of the ease and availability which in turn hurts restaurant businesses even more.

Make it a level playing field and reduce the number of street food vendors allowed.

Linda J. Howes-Smyth

