Raptors finals ruined by divisive political advertising

A time for basketball, not politics

The Raptors’ championship run brought the city and province together. No matter what your political or religious affiliation, we were all on the same side rooting for our team. That’s why I was greatly dismayed by the political ads aired during games 5 and 6.

Now, I’m as left as can be, but there is a time and place for politics, and this wasn’t one of them. I was high-fiving and hugging every person around me during the games, but when those ads came on, people became noticeably uncomfortable.

Finding common ground is a great thing, it helps us understand one another and could help us move forward in a positive way as opposed to partisan bickering. This Raptors season did that. It showed us that we can relate to each other. Those ads were divisive and disrespectful during a time we were all joined together, sharing the same amazing moment. Shame on those responsible.

Jagbir Ghankas, Toronto

Age of fraud versus radicalism

Regarding Susan Swan’s The Age Of Fraud (NOW, June 13-19). I attended U of T during the early 60s. Some of these students rejected their parents’ values and felt they had to change how our society functioned. The rest of us shared the same values as our parents and were quite happy with the special status accorded university graduates. But all the media talked about were those who were constantly holding marches and sit-ins. You would think that U of T was a hotbed of radicalism. The reality is that in a democratic society, the views of the majority will always trump the views of the minority.

John Patterson, Toronto

Computers are the tools of Nazis again

I assure columnist Jacob Scheier that a simple Google search of his name will inform any bigot of his Semitic status (NOW, June 6-12). It is ironic that computers can now be used to “out” Jews just as developing computer technology was used more than 80 years ago during the Holocaust by Nazi Germany to identify Jewish people, thanks to IBM and its punch-card technology. Nazi Germany was IBM’s second-most important customer.

I do not share Scheier’s optimism in the decline of hate rallies in the U.S. I believe it is due to simple economics and not a sign of a healthy democracy. It is much cheaper to be bigoted in cyberspace rather than public space. I am deeply saddened that, despite the lessons of the Holocaust, computers have become even more effective tools for white supremacists.

Moses Shuldiner, Toronto

Charity begins at home

Thank you for publishing Charity Gap (NOW, June 13-19.)

For many readers, it will be the first time they realize what it means that Israel is a Jewish state, and especially what it means for non-Jews living under the control of Israel.

Maybe people who don’t care about Israel’s violations of human rights (and international law) will care that Israel is carrying these violations out using our tax money.

Elizabeth Block, Toronto

TIFF’s Aniara miss

On reading Jack Ritchie’s letter on his experience of seeing the movie Aniara, (NOW, June 13-19) I was truly envious.

I had seen the trailer at TIFF and read NOW’s review and was looking forward to seeing it.

TIFF decided to show it only at 9:30 and 10 pm. Why not show it at accessible times? Seniors like me do not like going to movies so late but we like seeing great movies. I know that there are others who feel the same way.

Larry Oertel, Toronto

Doug Ford’s subway tunnel vision

A question crossed my mind the other day on Doug Ford’s subway proposal: why build a line between Exhibition Place and the Science Centre when both locations are well-served by the TTC? Why not build it under King where it is urgently needed now and will be into the future?

Rudolf Manook, Toronto

Justin Trudeau has a pipeline problem

Justin Trudeau’s decision on the TMX pipeline and tanker project will have a big impact on his re-election chances.

Many people voted Liberal in past elections in part because of the party’s pledge to make climate action a priority.

How can they support a party that would pour tax dollars into pipelines and tankers in the middle of a climate emergency?

Trudeau would be wise to consider whether voters will back a pro-pipeline prime minister in a climate election.

Erika Faust, Toronto