U.S. defence spending case of pork-barrelling: Reader love and hate

U.S. defence spending case of pork-barrelling

Re Trump’s Colonel Blimp Brigade (NOW, May 4-10). Let’s not accept U.S. defence spending. It’s a massive subsidy, classic pork-barrelling. One southern U.S. military base is larger in area than Toronto. Bringing defence spending home to their districts is how many Congressional representatives remain in office. If Toronto were a U.S. city, Downsview would be a huge installation.

Robert Lee, Toronto

A too poetic portrayal of poverty

Portraying Anthony Pansino, featured in Humans Of Toronto (NOW, April 20-26), as a romantic wanderer mourning the loss of human connection in this age of technology is misleading and irresponsible. I hope the majority of your readers were able to read between the lines Paul Salvatori so poetically skimmed over.

Jana Mason, Toronto

Vigilante standing up for victims of abuse

Re Vigilante Pedophile Hunter Justin Payne Accused Of Identity Theft (NOW, April 10). Have you ever been a victim of sexual abuse? Many attempt suicide. The police don’t do anything when it comes to child abuse, so why do we trust that they will handle it? We have to have people like Payne to make any difference at all. Nine out of 10 times the cops can’t prosecute. You have no idea what that does to the victim. Payne is standing up for all victims of sexual assault and abuse.

Kaitlin McCrory, Child abuse survivor

Timely advice for young musicians

I very much enjoyed Eamon McGrath’s Time-management Tips For Multi-tasking Musicians (NOW, May 4-10). I’m a musician in Toronto freshly graduated from Ryerson with tuitions to pay off, and these tips certainly help in my daily routines. I produced and released two videos on Vevo, one shot in Toronto and the other in Malibu. I felt completely exhausted after each day of filming, so I’ll take his tip about knowing “when to call it a day” more seriously next time around.

Theo Peppers, Toronto

Long live Canadian rock

Too true, Andy Manahan! Those are beloved examples of Canadian songs that mention Canadian themes (NOW, April 27-May 3). I list lots more in my book Fearless As Possible. Still, there was a time in this fair land when the place names were not sung. I heard it from the mouths of too many singers not to take notice. Thank heavens it was a blip and our swagger was recovered. Long live Canadian music.

Denise Donlon, From nowtoronto.com

Can’t see the Bamboo Forest for the security

You might want to strike the Bamboo Forest at U of T off your list of Hidden Toronto sites to see.

I brought my 10-year-old daughter there to relax after a walk through downtown last week. We were quietly sitting on a bench when security came along and kicked us out for not being students.

Mark Gingras, From nowtoronto.com

The right movie for a rainy Thursday

I took Norm Wilner’s 5 N advice to see The Lost City Of Z (NOW, April 20-26). The movie was definitely not as advertised. It brought nothing new to the table, had a white saviour complex and was overly dramatic. I was not pinned to my seat.

Thankfully, it was the right movie for a low-key rainy Thursday – we had the whole theatre to ourselves.

Kevin Ladouceur, Toronto

Canada’s racist history tamer than others

Re Ryerson’s Racist History Still Riles Students (NOW, April 25). Is Canada beyond reproach? Nope. But there’s a big old world out there, and speaking as a seventh generation Canadian-born (fwiw) who’s lived in four different countries and visited more than 30 others, Canada is a pretty safe, stable corner.

Our history is not blood-free and there are problems to fix, but in the grand scheme it’s a pretty tame and untroubled land in comparison with just about anywhere else.

Get over yourself.

John Hogue, From nowtoronto.com