Why Millennials aren't having sex: Reader Love and Hate

Why Millennials aren't having sex

Re The Young And The Sexless, by Michelle da Silva (NOW, February 9-15). I'm 67 and European, so I can't claim to be an expert on the subject, but my recommendations to young people who are not having sex would be to switch off the TV, games console and computer, go for a walk in the country or a jog, join a club where you can learn something and have fun (salsa dancing? singing?), smile at people and begin conversations with them (i.e., make friends). Sounds too simple?

When I was young, we never heard of anxiety and depression medication. We just had fun with our friends and decided not to worry, even though we were told the world was on its way to nuclear self-destruction. Plus, we had to listen to Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen and still managed to keep smiling. For goodness' sake, cheer up.

Rachel de Vine, Toronto

A pill for your problem

I just read the article about sexless Millennials and I'm not buying it. What I'm really seeing is people who are mostly sexless when depressed or on antidepressants. This is not a Millennial-specific problem. Doctors might be a little too quick to jump on the antidepressant bandwagon without trying other things first.

Peter Stern, Toronto

Whatever, FU

Recently, a NOW writer offered "Metamucil generation" as his contribution to ageism in Canada. Last week, Enzo DiMatteo blamed the over-60 crowd in the Conservative Party for most of the support garnered by Kellie Leitch's sad Canadian values leadership bid (NOW, February 9-15).

I'm well over 60, as are most of my friends. None of them considers Leitch anything but a buffoon.

In the same issue, I read that many younger people are not getting laid. This old guy advises Millennials, "Life is too short. Get on with it."

As an aside on Nick Kouvalis's "whatever" hat in the photo accompanying the Leitch story: a wise older person once told me that in every "whatever" there is a little bit of "fuck you."

John Kendall, Toronto

Blood on Kellie Leitch's hands

ISIS and al Qaeda spread their hate and beliefs until it gets people so worked up they snap. This is what Kellie Leitch and her supporters are doing. They need to be seen as the terrorists in Canada as more and more kids get brainwashed. Stand up to hate. If we do nothing, the blood will be on our hands.

George Tanssa, From nowtoronto.com

Sharing soulful gospel wisdom

I was pleased to read Measha Brueggergosman's encouragement in Set The Traditional Spiritual Free (NOW, February 9-15). But here's what I'd really love: if Brueggergosman sang the big-ass high note sitting on the top of the treble clef, in John Jacob Niles's Negro exaltation Wide, Deep, Troubled Water.

He was a somewhat misguided Appalachian white guy, so you can't tell at first glance whether the piece is authentic.

But what I wouldn't give to hear Brueggergosman sing it! And if she's interested, I'd also love to share with her the Charlie Wenjack song that Willie Dunn wrote in the 70s. It's unbelievably tragic.

Alan Gasser, Toronto

Music's over at Silver Dollar

Toronto is losing its cultural heritage bit by bit. The Silver Dollar Room is the latest casualty (NOW February 9-15). Ironically, in the same issue, I learned that the El Mocambo is reopening. Wonderful news, but an exception to the rule. Sam the Record Man is gone. A&A's gone. Condo development is slowly destroying Yonge Street.

Obviously cities change and buildings get torn down. But in Toronto, demolition permits are issued all too quickly.

Andrew van Velzen, Toronto

Moving conversation on race toward ideas

Re Why The Old Playbook On Fighting Racism Won't Do, by Neil Price (NOW, February 9-15).

The writer attended the Black History Month kickoff event and started reporting factually on the meeting's ideas and exchanges.

Unfortunately, he then wanders into speculation about what should have been asked or answered or meant and what un-uttered thoughts people had.

I agree, however, with the writer on strategy when he states, "We have to move the conversation to one of constructive ideas."

Ray Fredette, Toronto

Black Lives Matter or be damned

How can special interest groups like Black Lives Matter go on spreading their navel-gazing propaganda that alienates anyone not in the organization? What does that truly say? To me it says be damned with all else but me and my greedy need.

Terry Mills, Toronto

Rob Stewart remembered, not so much

I am beyond myself. You have miserably failed to mention Rob Stewart's death in print. Shame on you! Stop talking about Trump and his bullshit constantly and start writing about things that matter. Rob Stewart was an important man. He is from our home. He deserves a cover.

Julie Thebaudeau, Toronto

(Editor's note: we published a story online about Stewart's disappearance, which was updated upon news of his death. Cineplex will be screening Stewart's film, Sharkwater, nationwide. Details here.)