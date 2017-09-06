Word of warning on overdose epidemic: Reader love and hate

Word of warning on overdose epidemic

I appreciate Walter Cavalieri’s call to action to address the opioid crisis (NOW, August 17-30). Among other things, he calls for the expansion of drug detox centres.

To clarify, there are a number of first-line treatments for opioid addiction. However, detoxification actually places people who use opioids at increased risk of overdose due to loss of tolerance. I absolutely agree with Cavalieri that there should be increased availability of evidence-based treatments for opioid addiction. Detoxification is not one of them.

Nikki Bozinoff, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Legal heroin best way to fight opioid crisis

Walter Cavalieri’s points are all well-taken, but perhaps for political reasons he neglected to mention the most effective way to combat the opioid crisis: provide heroin and other opioids for free to users who can prove their addiction.

There are several significant benefits to this strategy. First, it would remove the possibility that the drugs have been laced with fentanyl. Second, it would remove the incentive to score on the street, and also the income stream currently flowing to dealers. Third, it would obviate the need for habituated users to commit crimes to obtain the money to finance their habit. Finally, it would provide some stability to users’ lives, enabling the homeless and marginally housed to obtain employment.

In short, it’s not additional money; it’s existing money redirected.

Arthur Fuller, Toronto

SoCons not only ones pissed at PC leader

We should be absolutely clear – the social conservatives are only one group that is opposed to Patrick Brown (NOW, August 17-30). I’m the founder of I’m Out and I’m pretty much as far from a social conservative as one can get. Patrick Brown is actually worse than Wynne. I was present at the Ottawa West–Nepean nomination and I witnessed the cheating with my own eyes.

With respect to the nomination of Goldie Ghamari, I actually support having people like Ghamari in the party. But it would also be nice if the party would choose candidates who take responsibility rather than engage in hysterical cries of racism and sexism when their past comes back to haunt them.

Brown won the leadership by promising SoCons everything and then stabbed them in the back once he no longer needed them. Why would anyone trust this guy?

Carlos Naldinho, From nowtoronto.com

Taking bike lane blockers in stride

So letter writer Joel Dickau likes to block people who try to exit cars parked in bike lanes (NOW, August 17-30).

While he’s selectively enforcing that law he should really take the time to enforce all the laws.

One woman I know likes to take pictures of bike lane parkers, but then thinks nothing of riding along a sidewalk. For my part, when I’m riding a bike and see a car in the bike lane, I just go around it. Once in awhile, whether you’re driving walking or riding, there will be obstacles to go around.

Casey Irwin, Toronto

Religion is not the root of all evil

Letter-writer Tommy Lee’s expletive laced response to Michael Coren’s article on the latest child sex abuse scandal in the Catholic church (NOW, August 3-16) suggests all the ills of the world stem from religion, as if getting rid of religion would cure the world of hateful, angry jerks.

The problem, Tommy, is not religious people, some of whom are admittedly hateful, angry jerks. But take away religion and those people will be just as angry and hateful.

Don’t believe me? Just go back and read your own letter.

Raymond Li, Toronto

Blowing the whistle on racial hatred

I congratulate and respect Elisa Hategan for honestly speaking out about her neo-Nazi past, especially her courageous whistle-blowing against the late neo-Nazi Ernst Zundel and the Heritage Front (NOW, August 17-30).

Many years ago, I read about Hategan’s participation in the Front, and proudly participated with many other activists in Anti-Racist Action (ARA) protests.

We need more activists like Hategan. The anti-racist movement in Toronto and other cities must grow now.

Don Weitz, Toronto