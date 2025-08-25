‘Love Island’ season 7 reunion is tonight, here are the Toronto watch parties you can’t miss!

Hey bombshells, the cast of “Love Island” season seven is reuniting for an explosive reunion on Monday, and Toronto is transforming into the ultimate villa bringing watch parties from across the city.



Get together at some of your favourite bars and restaurants for a night filled with drama, surprises, and a whole lot of love.

Check out these watch parties in the city below.

BRUNCH N BUBBLES

Location: OEB Breakfast Co. (125 East Liberty St.)

Price: $12.06

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Calling all islanders, this brunch spot is serving up a watch party that you don’t want to miss. Watch the show and party with other islanders as DJ Deeboy plays upbeat tunes. Click here for tickets.

THE VILLIJ

Location: The Villij (5 Dickens St., Unit 105)

Price: $16

Time: 8-11:30 p.m.

Enjoy one of the biggest TV events of the year with this wellness studio. Category is BYOS, bring your own snacks, just no alcohol! This event is meant to be a warm and cozy night, with some occasional yelling at the screen! Click here for tickets.

642 KING STREET WEST

Location: 642 King Street West

Price: $11.98

Time: 8-11:30 p.m.

Grab your friends and head over to 642 King St. W. to cheer on your favourite cast members, and boo the ones who gave you a headache all season long. This event kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp and you don’t want to miss it. Click here for tickets.

FOX ON DANFORTH

Location: Fox on Danforth (535 Danforth Ave.)

Price: Free

Time: 9 p.m.

Don’t be late, happy hour starts at 10! Grab your friends and head over to the Fox on Danforth for cheap eats and drinks while you watch a reunion that will surely leave your jaw on the floor.

FOX ON JOHN

Location: Fox on John (106 John St.)

Price: Free

Time: 9:00 p.m.

The Fox On John is turning itself into Casa Amor for this reunion watch party. Enjoy $8 martinis and DJ tunes while season seven of “Love Island” officially wraps up, but not before leaving you with more drama! Click here for more information.