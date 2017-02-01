Mohamed Fahmy speaks at Free Saeed Malekpour: the Big 3

× Expand Mohamed Fahmi speaks for Saeed Malekpour, imprisoned in Iran since 2008, at an Amnesty meeting February 3.

1. BOOST DOWNIE'S FUNDS

Gord Downie continues to make his presence felt through both his art and his activism. To celebrate his birthday, Strictly Hip play a concert at Adelaide Hall on Saturday (February 4). Proceeds go to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund to jump-start reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. 250 Adelaide West. Doors open at 8 pm. $20. ticketfly.com.

2. FREE SAEED MALEKPOUR

Former political prisoners Mohamed Fahmy, Homa Hoodfar and Mostafa Azizi join Amnesty International secretary general Alex Neve and other speakers at U of T's Earth Sciences Library on Friday (February 3) to support Canadian resident Saeed Malekpour. Malekpour, a web developer, was imprisoned in Iran in 2008 during a visit to his ailing father. His death sentence was suspended in 2012. Iranian authorities allege an Internet photo-sharing tool he developed was used to share pornography. Free. 6:30 pm. Room 1050, 5 Bancroft. facebook.com/Free.Saeed.Malekpour.

3. JOIN THE MOVEMENT FOR SOCIAL INNOVATION

The Station, an incubator for freelance entrepreneurs, holds a free drop-in at its 401 Richmond location on Tuesday (February 7). Creative minds are invited to check out and work in the light-filled space and to discuss ideas for creative partnerships and local business opportunities. Bring a laptop - and your inspiration for a productive day. 10 am-6 pm. Suite LL01. bygoodgorilla.com.