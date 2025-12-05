‘Scary and exciting,’ Movie lovers are reacting after Netflix bought Warner Bros. Discovery for $72B USD

What to know Netflix will acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, including HBO, HBO Max, and its film and TV studios, in a deal worth $72B USD.

The companies say the merger will expand audiences and strengthen content libraries.

Reactions are mixed, with some calling the move “scary and exciting,” fans are wondering about prices and addition to the streaming’s catalog.

In a $72-billion USD deal, Netflix just brought Warner Bros. Discovery, but streaming consumers online are concerned about what the deal could mean for them.

On Friday, Netflix announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Warner Bros., which includes its film and TV studios HBO and HBO Max.

The deal comes after weeks of negotiations, with bids also coming from Paramount Skydance and Comcast, which concluded after Netflix offered $27.75 per WBD share, or a total of $72 billion USD.

Warner Bros. was founded in 1923, and quickly became one of the biggest film industry corporations in the U.S., with several movies and shows adored worldwide, including The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, the DC Universe, among others.

According to Netflix, the acquisition represents a combination of Netflix’s innovative approach and popularity with Warner Bros.’ century-long legacy, giving fans more options of titles to watch on the platforms.

Advertisement

“With our global reach and proven business model, we can introduce a broader audience to the worlds they create—giving our members more options, attracting more fans to our best-in-class streaming service, strengthening the entire entertainment industry and creating more value for shareholders,” Co-CEO of Netflix Greg Peters, said in a statement.

Read More Cozy night in? Here are 10 Netflix launches to watch this December

President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav echoed the comments, saying the deal could result in more entertainment for cinema and TV fans.

“Today’s announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world to bring to even more people the entertainment they love to watch the most,” Zaslav said.

“For more than a century, Warner Bros. has thrilled audiences, captured the world’s attention, and shaped our culture. By coming together with Netflix, we will ensure people everywhere will continue to enjoy the world’s most resonant stories for generations to come.”

REACTIONS TO THE $72B DEAL

Fans online are reacting to news of the new deal, with many expressing concern about what the agreement means for streaming consumers, including if it will impact the timeline for new TV show series and streaming plan prices.

Advertisement

“The Batman 3 is about to be a #Netflix Original,” one person said on X.

“Don’t forget how long each season will take to make now. Stranger Things took 10 years to make 5 seasons,” another person added.

“Mentally preparing myself for another price raise,” a different person added.

“Don’t fumble this Netflix. This is both incredibly scary and incredibly exciting. Please don’t kill cinema,” another user said.

Other users are excited about what the change might mean for fans.

“Happy to see this! More fun shows and movies on Netflix! Just please don’t increase the subscription cost now,” one X user said.

Advertisement

“Huge win for creativity and jobs: Netflix’s acquisition saves thousands of Warner Bros. roles that were at risk, secures iconic franchises, and supercharges storytelling for fans worldwide,” another user added.