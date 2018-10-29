Why former Trump strategist Steve Bannon should be uninvited from the Munk Debates

× Expand Nafis Azad Political strategist Steve Bannon has taken his Trumpism on the road in support of xenophobic politicians in Europe since leaving the White House.

Many Canadians were rightly outraged when news broke that the Munk Debates would be hosting a "debate" between former Trump adviser and campaign CEO Steve Bannon and political commentator David Frum on the rise of populism at Roy Thomson Hall on November 2.

Bannon, the former executive chair of alt-right media outlet Breitbart News, has consistently espoused an ideology of white supremacy. Since being exiled from the White House and Breitbart, Bannon has taken his Trumpism and authoritarian doctrine on the road, supporting the efforts of far-right, xenophobic politicians in Europe and Brazil.

Many have argued that a proponent of xenophobic, racist, sexist and transphobic views should not be welcome to speak in Toronto, let alone on a nationally televised broadcast. (The Munk Debates is scheduled to air on CBC television.) Not only do the abhorrent views of the chief architect of Trump's Muslim ban have no place in a democratic society, they also have the potential to incite violence against racialized and other marginalized groups. Similar arguments resulted in Bannon being uninvited from last month's New Yorker Festival.

Others, however, have defended the Munk Debates’ decision to invite Bannon in the name of the free exchange of ideas. But the Munk Debates have never been a forum for enlightened speech. The event has consistently served as an outlet for those who occupy the uppermost echelons of global political and economic influence.

For starters, Frum, the opponent chosen to defend “liberalism” against Bannon’s “populism,” is not only a staunch conservative and former speechwriter for George W. Bush, he also coined the phrase “axis of evil” to drum up support for Bush’s invasion of Iraq, which was based mostly on the false claim that Iraq’s government was harbouring weapons of mass destruction. That invasion, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis, ultimately set in motion the sectarian violence that gave rise to ISIS.

Bannon and Frum are hardly the first Munk debaters to hail from the top ranks of western conservatism.

Right-wing historian Niall Ferguson, famous for his defense of European and American Empires – and for resigning from his role at a Stanford program after emails surfaced showing that he had conspired with campus Republicans to dig up dirt on a progressive undergraduate – has participated in four Munk Debates since they started in 2008. Republican politician, millionaire and Trump supporter Newt Gingrich has been in three.

Other conservative ideologues who have taken part in Munk Debates include Jordan Peterson, pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage, Islamophobe Mark Steyn, former George W. Bush National Security Advisor Michael Hayden and lawyer and Fox News regular Alan Dershowitz, to name a few.

Munk Debates have typically been an outlet for the rich and powerful to discuss minor disagreements under the illusion of promoting serious debate.

In 2011, for example, Ferguson faced Henry Kissinger, renowned architect of – and cheerleader for – some of the bloodiest aspects of U.S. foreign policy, on the question of whether the 21st century will belong to China. Ferguson might disagree with Kissinger on a few tactical points but also wrote an entire book in which he defended the ex-U.S. National Security Advisor’s foreign policy decisions. Inviting two conservatives who agree on most ideological principles is hardly the recipe for productive discourse.

All of this is perhaps unsurprising for a debate that carries the name of the late Peter Munk, whose company, Barrick Gold, has raked in billions of profits from foreign mines while leaving in its wake a trail of human rights violations. Munk also used his fortune to prevent disclosure of his company’s sins abroad, twice threatening legal action against authors and publishing companies that released books critical of the company.

There is no shortage of pressing issues facing our world today: climate change, growing inequality, and indeed the rise of right-wing populism. The Munk Debates could seek diverse voices to deliver new and critical perspectives on these topics.

Toronto deserves better from a platform that purports to advance discussions of public policy. Canadians who seriously believe in fostering a society based on tolerance and equity should lend their support to groups calling for the cancellation of the event.

A debate about the future of politics that forces us to choose between two right-wing, fear-mongers is not a discussion worth having.

Simon Vickers and Edward Dunsworth are PhD candidates in the Department of History at the University of Toronto.

