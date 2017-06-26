Celebrating the summer solstice on National Aboriginal Day: in photos

The first day of summer this year was much more than a sunny one in Toronto. June 21st was also National Aboriginal Day, and the Indigenous Arts Festival was held at Fort York.

The public event, however, provided all the unique opportunity to learn about and appreciate the richness of Aboriginal culture, especially in Canada.

× Expand Paul Salvatori The day begins with live music. Two Métis fiddlers perform for a group of attentive school children who, shortly after, are inspired to get up and follow the performers in dancing a traditional Métis jig. The duo also speaks about the origins of Métis performance art, sadly absent from many narratives on the development of art in Canada. This is but one of the many teachable moments of the day ahead.

× Expand Paul Salvatori Outside, it's time for the children to perform. A girl receives a hand drum, while the girl on her right, in turn, carefully lays out more drums. They're preparing for a hand drum circle with their peers.

× Expand Paul Salvatori There is no hierarchical leader of a drum circle. Instead, storyteller and musician Veronica Johnny facilitates, guiding the young drummers on how to create different sounds while promoting a humble respect and awareness of nature. Johnny is "two-spirited," not identifying as any one particular gender and resisting social categories that do not ultimately define people.

× Expand Paul Salvatori Steps away from the drum circle, an artist closely examines the details of the bird mask he's helped one participant make. More than a craft table, the site is one of transformation, people to transform into a colourful animal that magnifies and reflects their soul. Children proudly don their masks, announcing their new identities to fellow attendees.

× Expand Paul Salvatori Things get messy at Cherokee visual artist Jason Gullo Mullins' painting installation, where participants co-create a mural honouring flora and fauna. Each painter chooses a stencil as Mullins coaches them on how to apply the paint to get the best results. In the end, it turns out to be a splendid work.

× Expand Paul Salvatori The Shining Water Singers evoke the heartbeat of nature. As they chant and drum, attendees gather around them, visibly moved by the performance. The drum is one of the first human instruments ever invented, its relentless syncopation bringing people of all ages and walks of life together.

× Expand Paul Salvatori On the stage next to the Singers, Oneida dancer Rhonda Doxtator performs a mesmerizing hoop routine. She explains the origin of the hoop, which, contrary to popular opinion, was not the fidget spinner of the American 1950s. Instead, Doxtator explains, the hoop emerged centuries before from Aboriginal culture as a storytelling tool. It is a sacred item that enables talented dancers manifest truths about the mystery and power of nature.

× Expand Paul Salvatori Parks Canada reps airbrush a paw tattoo on a patient girl who waited in a long line of fellow youngsters eager for their own nature-inspired design. Parents, of course, do not have to worry. The airbrushed tattoos from Parks Canada are all temporary, appropriately reflecting the impermanence and renewal of nature, central to countless of the festival's themes.

× Expand Paul Salvatori It's rare to see the small wild animals to whom these pelts once belonged in an urban setting like Toronto. At the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation's pop-up, attendees learn about the important role small wild animals play in Aboriginal culture. Other modest-sized gifts of nature, such as the sage plant, spiritually cleanse and heal.

× Expand Paul Salvatori Towards the end of the day, Aboriginal elder Garry Sault (centre) joins a grand round-dance of people interlocking hands, energetically fills Fort York. The event takes place at the same time as several other round-dances across Canada. It is a powerful testimony of both human diversity and unity, in which almost all festival attendees – Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal alike – joyfully partake.

× Expand Paul Salvatori Shortly after the round-dance ends, a surprise event takes place. A loud yet affable young man, from the Indigenous peoples of Oceania, leads a group through a war dance. I am fortunate enough to be right beside the multitalented Anishinaabe artist, Kim Wheatley, as she – parallel to the equally excited gentleman behind her – strikes a wonderfully expressive pose. It is as if she is gaining strength and courage from the ground itself, echoing the festival's call for us, perhaps more than we are now, to be mindful of the interdependence between humans and nature. A promising future relies on it.

