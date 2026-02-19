‘No one is above the law,’ People are reacting to former Prince Andrew’s arrest in London amid Epstein-related investigation

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested in the U.K, on his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct, following years of scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to media reports, the arrest was carried out by Thames Valley Police on Thursday morning. Authorities have not released full details regarding the allegations.

Reports indicate police are investigating a complaint alleging that Mountbatten-Windsor may have shared confidential information with Epstein.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police, who have not publicly identified Andrew by name, confirmed that a man in his sixties was arrested and that officers are conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. As of publication, the man remains in custody.

The arrest comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of documents related to the “Epstein Files,” some of which reportedly include correspondence between Andrew and Epstein.

However, public scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s relationship with Epstein predates the recent document release. Concerns about his association with Epstein have persisted for years.

In 2025, the Royal Family formally stripped Andrew of his royal titles, citing the ongoing controversy and its impact on the family.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

His older brother, King Charles III, acknowledged the arrest in a brief statement.

“What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner, and by the appropriate authorities,” the King said. “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

Charles added that as the legal process unfolds, it would not be appropriate for the family to comment further.

Thames Valley Police also stated that it will not be issuing additional statements at this time, nor will it hold a press conference or conduct media interviews regarding the investigation.

All across social media users are reacting to the news and weighing in.

“If he used his position for corruption he should be held accountable,” an X user said.

“If these reports are true, then no title, wealth, or connection should shield anyone from accountability. The public deserves full transparency,” another user said.

“Hopefully this will show everyone in the world that no one is above the law,” another user said.