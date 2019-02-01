Grassroots Politics In Action: Nobel laureate John Polanyi talks nuclear war in Science for Peace event at U of T

× Expand John Polanyi delivers a talk on Canada’s place in a nuclear world on February 6.

What can we do to prevent nuclear war? Science for Peace hosts a talk by chemistry professor and Nobel Prize winner John Polanyi at George Ignatieff Theatre on Wednesday (February 6). Polanyi has written extensively on science policy, the control of armaments and peacekeeping, and was a recent participant in Canada 21 conference on national defence. 5-7 pm. Free. This talk is sold out but seats may become available the night of the event. 15 Devonshire. scienceforpeace.ca

Fundraiser pumps St. James Town food hub

Wiz the MC, Bryant Didier, Ion-mic Hotep, Maria Zak and others perform at the Tranzac on Sunday (February 3) in support of St. James Town Community Co-op’s plans for a climate-resilient food hub. 7:30 pm. $20-$25. 292 Brunswick. eventbrite.ca.

Open house explores Dufferin Grove redo

City plans for the revitalization of the northwest corner of Dufferin Grove Park, which includes the clubhouse, will be presented at an open house at St. Wenceslaus Church on Wednesday (February 6). A 45-minute presentation from the design team will be followed by a public meeting to discuss potential improvements. Councillor Ana Bailão is expected to attend. Open house 5:30 pm, meeting 6:30-8 pm. Free. 496 Gladstone. dufferingrove-northwestrevitalization.ca.