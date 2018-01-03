NOW editors pick the week’s best news-related events: January 4-11

× Expand Artist's rendering of The Bentway skate trial.

The Bentway Skate Trail Opens This Weekend

Glide and twizzle under the Gardiner Expressway Saturday (January 6) at the official opening of the Bentway Skate Trail, a new 250-metre figure-eight outdoor rink. Festivities include performances by singer-songwriter Charmie Deller and composer Carmen Braden, demos and pop-up curling, as well as free skate rentals and hot chocolate during the Mayor’s Skate Party on Sunday (January 7) from 1 to 4 p.m. Open 11 am-11 pm Saturday and 11 am-9 pm Sunday. Free. 250 Fort York Blvd (between Strachan and Bathurst).

How To Live Off The Grid

The Metro Reference Library hosts a free screening of Jonathan Taggart's inspiring 2016 documentary Life Off Grid on Friday (January 5). Learn from people who've done it about the advantages – and challenges – of building a life off renewable energy. 6-7:30 pm. 789 Yonge. 416-393-7149.

Howard Moscoe Speaks

The former North York and Metro Councillor known for his political savvy and council theatrics – and hailed for driving political opponents nuts – looks back at a 32-year career in municipal government and talks about his new book, Call Me Pisher, at Free Times Cafe on Thursday (January 4). Noon. $20 (includes lunch buffet). 320 College. 416-785-3880.

Trampoline Hall Lecture Series Kicks Off 2018

The barroom lecture series "where people speak on subjects on which they are not professionally expert," kicks off 2018 on Monday (January 8) at the Garrison with talks by graphic designer Ali Shamas Qadeer on brainwashing, writer Rudrapriya Rathore on mentorships and NOW contributor Jordan Sowunmi on African American Vernacular English. 8 pm (doors open at 7:40 pm). $5-$6. 1197 Dundas West. trampolinehall.net

Music Industry Players Hit Kensington

Hosted by the Myseum of Toronto, this free panel discussion and networking event at Supermarket in Kensington Market on Thursday (January 11) features local rising stars and established players in Toronto’ music scene, including multi-platinum Grammy-nominated producer, Megaman and beatboxer KRNFX. 6-11 pm. 268 Augusta. RSVP here.

