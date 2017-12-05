NOW editors pick the week’s best news-related events: December 7-December 14

× Expand Jonathan Goldsbie Noted Toronto defence lawyer Julian Falconer (left), shown here with the mother of police shooting victim Sammy Yatim in 2016, takes part in an Urban Alliance on Race Relations forum on human rights December 7.

Human Rights Forum: Colonization and Systemic Racism, Pathways to Change

The non-profit Urban Alliance on Race Relations hosts a panel of human rights advocates to discuss colonization and systemic racism on Thursday (December 7). The speakers include Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, Renu Mundane; executive director of the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, Sylvia Maracle; policy and research manager at the Broadbent Institute, Brittany Andrew-Amofah; and noted defence lawyer Julian Falconer, whose work involves public interest litigation. 7-9 pm. Free/pwyc. Bahen Centre, 40 St. George. urbanalliance.ca/

YIMBY Festival

If you’ve ever wanted to get more involved in community organizing, this is the event for you. At the Yes In My Back Yard Festival, or YIMBY, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, you can connect with nearly 50 grassroots organizations including StopGap Foundation, women’s drop-in centre Sistering, RaBIT (Toronto Ranked Ballot Initiative) and The Yonge Street Mission.1:30-5:30 pm. Free. RSVP. Metro Hall, 55 John. yimbytoronto.org/

Amnesty International’s Write for Rights

Every December, people around the world write millions of letters in support of human rights defenders and to the governments who put them at risk. Drop in at the Centre for Social Innovation Annex on Saturday (December 9) to write letters to 10 activists on Amnesty International's watch list, including Ni Yulan, a housing rights advocate who is now homeless in China and Mahadine, an online activist from Chad who was imprisoned for criticizing the Chadian government on Facebook. 1-7 pm. Free. 720 Bathurst. writeathon.ca/

A Christmas Carol In the City

Charles Dickens’s classic tale of the redemption of the miserly Scrooge is currently onstage professionally. But it also gets a reading by local lights like councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, playwright and actor Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience) and comic Seán Cullen, Sunday (December 10) at the Church of the Redeemer. Proceeds support the church’s drop-in program. 2:30 pm. $10-$25. 162 Bloor West. theredeemer.ca.

