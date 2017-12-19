NOW editors pick the best news-related events: December 21-January 4

× Expand Peter Biesterfeld From left, Sue Lynn Manone Cornfoot, Carrie Lester and Sigrid Kneve have been holding vigil outside INAC offices for nearly five months.

Idle No More Round Dance

For nearly five months, activists have held a vigil outside of the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) offices on St. Clair East to raise awareness about the Indigenous youth suicide crisis. On Thursday (December 21), supporters will rally at the INAC offices and then march down to Yonge-Dundas Square for a Round Dance, which also commemorates five years since Idle No More rallied on Parliament Hill. Rally at INAC (25 St. Clair E) at noon, march to Yonge-Dundas Square starts at 1 pm. Round Dance at 2 pm. Free. Facebook.com/

Dance Up a Movement Against Sexual Assault

Attend dance workshops for all levels and see performances by Tamina Pollack-Paris (a back-up dancer for Lady Gaga), Army of Sass and Reba Campbell on Thursday (December 21) in support of the advocacy group, End Rape on Campus. This benefit includes a Q&A with Marlee Liss, the Toronto-based author whose book Re-Humanize chronicles Liss’s own experience with sexual assault and survival. 6 pm. $30-$35. Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina. Eventbrite.com/

WIMA’s Woman Made Holiday Market

Last minute Christmas shoppers can pick up gifts at this holiday market on Saturday (December 23). Organized by Women in Music and Art (WIMA), the market features more than 40 vendors, all of which are women-owned businesses, selling handmade arts and crafts. 10 am-2 pm. Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre, 427 Bloor West. Facebook.com/

Tour Toronto Island's Erosion Sites

In our cover story this past September, Richard Longley wrote about the aftermath of the island flood and how the waterfront park's natural protections against erosion have been disappearing in the past two centuries. On Sunday (December 31), a 10-kilometer walking tour explores the erosion sites of the island. 12:45 pm. Free (with ferry admission). Meet at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, 9 Queens Quay. 416-593-2656

