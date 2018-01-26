NOW editors pick the best news-related events: January 25-31, 2018

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Vigil for victims of Islamophobic Quebec City mosque shooting, King's College Circle, U of T.

Quebec City mosque massacre remembered

A number of events this week commemorate the anniversary of the mass shooting in a Quebec City mosque last year that took the lives of six people. On Sunday (January 28), a night of poetry and reflection will raise funds in support of Aymen Derbali, who was paralyzed in the shooting, takes place at Friends House (60 Lowther). $5 & up, pwyc. Prior to that, on Saturday (January 27) a number of antifa and labour groups rally against Islamophobia and hate at Nathan Phillips Square. Speakers to be announced. 11 am. Free. 100 Queen West. More details on both events on Facebook.

Black History Month kick-off

The Ontario Black History Society celebrates its 40th anniversary with a Black History Month brunch at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Sunday (January 28). The official launch event includes keynote by diversity professor Dr. Beverly-Jean Daniel as well as recognition of the efforts of Black Canadians. $135, students $85. Noon-4 pm. 255 Front West. blackhistorysociety.ca

Cool concert fora cause

Tribute band the Practically Hip perform at a skating party with food and drinks, hosted by ward 32 councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon. Pwyc donations go to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. Friday (January 26), 9 pm. Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main. 416-392-1376.