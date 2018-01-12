NOW editors pick the week’s best news-related events: January 11 to 18

× Expand Alanis Obomsawin reflects on her activism at TIFF Bell Lightbox on January 17.

In conversation with Alanis Obomsawin

Distinguished Indigenous director, social activist and revolutionary artist Alanis Obomsawin reflects on her five-decade-long career Wednesday (January 17), as part of TIFF’s Top Ten Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox. A screening of Obomsawin’s documentary Our People Will Be Healed, which explores decolonization in Norway House Cree Nation, follows a Q&A with the artist. 6:30-8:30 pm. $23.75, srs/stu $19.25. 350 King West. tiff.net.

Toronto Pride community consultations

LGBTQ+ individuals, organizations and allies are invited to share their ideas on programming for this year’s Pride festival at a series of consultations organized by Pride Toronto this month. Up for discussion: Bi-Pride (a new team focused on the inclusivity of Toronto’s bisexual community), families at Pride, Trans Pride, seniors at pride, environmental sustainability and more. The talks take place at Artscape Youngplace. 180 Shaw. Go to eventbrite.ca for dates and details. See eventbrite for more details.

Filipino funny folks raise funds

Filipino Canadian comics Ann Paula Bautista, Isabel Kanaan, Alia Rasul and Mark Andrada share stories about their lives, with donations benefitting the StopGap Foundation. Wednesday (January 17) at 8 pm. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission report group reading

Once a month, the AGO hosts a reading group to discuss the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. This month, the group will focus on cultural producers and art institutions’ role in colonialism and how they can develop practises that work toward reconciliation. For this session, participants should read the History section of the report, pages 37-133. 6:30-8 pm. Free. Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas West. See Facebook for details.

From segregation to integration: How equitable is contemporary schooling?

Head to the Enoch Turner Schoolhouse, Toronto’s first free school, and hear panellists discuss whether public schools can encourage cultural diversity, social cohesion and equal opportunity for students. Panellists include Jane Griffith from U or T and Funké Aladejebi of Tent University. 6:30-9 pm. Free. Enoch Turner Schoolhouse, 106 Trinity. See Eventbrite for details.

