NOW editors pick the week’s best news-related events: November 30-December 6

#MeToo March

What started as a hashtag has become the rallying cry for a movement against sexual assault, harassment, erasure, rape culture, misogyny, binarism, transmisogyny, transphobia and the patriarchy. The #MeToo campaign takes to the streets during this march from Queen’s Park to Nathan Philips Square. Saturday, December 2. Noon. Free. Queen’s Park, 47 Queen’s Park Cres E. facebook.com/

World AIDS day

Toronto People With AIDS Foundation hosts its annual community carnation memorial at 519 Church Street Community Centre Friday (December 1). This year’s theme, Family Of HIV, reflects on the early days of the epidemic when people living with AIDS formed groups like PWA after their traditional families abandoned them. Leave a message at PWA’s We Understand message board online. 5:45 pm. Free. pwatoronto.org.

Vigil marks Montreal massacre Women Won’t Forget The 28th anniversary of the Montreal massacre and remembers all women murdered by men with a vigil, Indigenous healing ceremony and spoken word performances, at Philosopher’s Walk on Wednesday (December 6). Participants are asked to bring a candle.6 pm. Free Bloor and Avenue Road,behind the Royal Ontario Museum. -womenwontforget.org.

CBC celebs celebrate the season

Broadcasters Matt Galloway, Gil Deacon and Dwight Drummond hit the airwaves with live musical guests, sing-alongs and more at the annual Sounds Of The Season on Friday (December 1). Main event 5:30-9:30 am, kids’ event 10 am-1 pm. Free, cash/food bank donations welcome. CBC Broadcasting Centre, 250 Front West. cbc.ca/sots.

A Better Man: Screening & Discussion

In Attiya Khan’s documentary, A Better Man, the Toronto filmmaker confronts an ex boyfriend who abused her throughout their two-year relationship. After the screening, Khan will lead a discussion about domestic abuse and the steps we need to take to eliminate violence against women. Saturday, December 2.1:30-3:30 pm. Pwyc. George Ignatieff Theatre, 15 Devonshire Place. facebook.com/

Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week: Youth + Two Spirit Day

As part of Aboriginal Awareness Week, which launches on World AIDS Day on December 1, this event honours the First Nations, Métis and Inuit lives that have been lost to the AIDS epidemic. Attendees living and at-risk for HIV can connect with organizations that support treatment, prevent, education and activism, as well as participate in Sex Toy BINGO for a chance to win sex toys. Wednesday, December 6. Noon-5 pm. Free. 519 Church Street Community Centre. aboriginalaidsawareness.com/

Cannabis Cultivation Workshop

When marijuana is legalized in Canada, you’ll be able to grow up to four plants per household. Get your green thumb primed for next summer at this workshop hosted by Grow-Op Hydroponics, where you’ll learn all the tips, trick and techniques for how to cultivate weed indoors from a “master grower.” Wednesday, December 6. 6-8 pm. Free. Home Grow Op Hydroponics, 1332 Bloor W. 416-530-7750, growophydroponics.com/