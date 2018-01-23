NOW editors pick the week’s best news-related events: January 18 to 25

× Expand Chizoba Imoka delivers the 17th annual Hancock Lecture January 23.

Black & Educated? Unveiling the Contradictions and Redesigning the Future

For the 17th annual Hancock Lecture on Tuesday, January 23, Chizoba Imoka, a researcher and passionate advocate for decolonial educational change, will speak about an alternative vision of schooling that enables the next generation of Black social justice leaders to make meaningful change. After her presentation, Rhodes Scholar Kofi Hope, who founded the Black Youth Coalition Against Violence, will join her on stage for a discussion. 7-9 pm, $12, free for students. Pre-register. Hart House, 7 Hart House Circle. See website for details.

Night of Ideas: To Sleep or Not To Sleep

Artists, writers, philosophers and scientists explore every aspect of sleep, from the impact of sleeplessness and the cultural importance of dreaming, at this all-night symposium on Thursday, January 25. Night of Ideas is an all-night events that happen simultaneously in more than 50 cities worldwide. This is the first time the French-initiative event takes place in Canada. In addition to workshops, lectures and conversations, Night of Ideas includes a screening of Andy Warhol’s five-hour film Sleep, and a midnight dip in the Hart House pool. 7 pm-7am. Art Musuem at the U of T, 7 Hart House. See website for details.

