Ontarians are skeptical about province’s plans to crack down on job scams

The Ontario government is cracking down on fake job postings amid a rise in fraud.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced a seventh modification of its Working for Workers Act which aims to create safer working conditions and strengthen the economy amid the U.S. tariffs threats.

In addition to ramping up safety for construction workers and helping workers access fast training, the proposed changes now also include a series of measures to crack down “on employers who cheat the system.”

The new changes promise to investigate employers who use false information, cover up payroll records or skip payments.

Additionally, the new changes promise to consult with job seekers and employers on their practices to assess potential privacy requirements and restrictions.

If passed, the legislation would also require job boards in the province to have an option to report fraud and support faster detection and removal of fake or scam job postings.

“We’re proposing changes that will prepare workers and businesses for the jobs of the future, while helping workers facing impacts from U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty. This package underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our province’s most valuable resource – our workers,” Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini said in a statement.

Canada is currently facing a slow job market for professionals, marking an employment rate of 6.9 per cent in April. In Toronto, many young people and recent graduates are having trouble finding a job, as the city now has an 8.6 unemployment rate with over 27,000 fewer job openings in April than in March.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) also reported that frauds related to job opportunities are becoming more common in the country, as it saw $47 million in losses in 2024. The problem is even more prominent in Ontario, which saw $14.86 million in losses—the highest among the provinces.

The Toronto Police Services (TPS) has also recently alerted the public to job scams, saying that they frequently get reports of incidents related to job postings in the city.

ONTARIANS STILL SKEPTICAL

Although the government’s crackdown is welcoming news, some Ontarians online are still skeptical about the possibility of reducing job scams, with many suggesting that the ministry consider other measures too.

“There’s a ton of scams out there in our horrible job market of 2025. Anything the government can do to help candidates who actually want to work stop wasting their time on fake postings is welcome news,” one Reddit user said.

“Every site I’ve seen posting jobs has a ‘report scam’ option. So, the enforcement portion of this needs some elaboration,” another user pointed out.

“These [job boards] charge for job postings. Are we to believe they will do anything at all to reduce their income,” a different user said.

“To be honest, if it was up to me. I would make it illegal to post jobs online and use AI to filter resumes online. It should be mandated that a person goes around handing in resumes in person and the resume has to be seen by an actual person and interviews have to be in person. No more online,” another user suggested.