Ontario reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Ontario has reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for a second day after a slight spike earlier in the week.

Provincial public health officials have confirmed 189 more infections since yesterday, an increase of 0.6 per cent. Ontario's total number of cases is 34,205 and 86.3 per cent – or 29,528 – of those cases are considered resolved.

On Wednesday, Ontario recorded 163 new cases and 216 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

"Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 10 of them reporting no new cases at all as we gradually reopen the province," Health Minister Christine Elliot said in a tweet. "With 192 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province with three fewer today."

Toronto logged 58 new cases since yesterday, 50 new cases were reported in Peel Region and 19 more infections were recorded in York Region.

Testing is back up, with 27,511 tests processed since yesterday, she added. Hospitalizations, intensive admissions and the number of patients on ventilators have all declined.

There are 270 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 69 in intensive care and 47 in intensive care on ventilators.

Ten more people have died. To date, the virus has killed 2,641 people in Ontario.

