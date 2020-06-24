Ontario extends state of emergency to July 15

× Expand Samuel Engelking Physical distancing

Doug Ford's government has extended the state of emergency until July 15.

A motion to renew the legislation passed this morning. Ford hopes it will be the last time the province will extend the state of emergency, which allows the government to create, amend and enforce emergency orders.

"We are hopeful that another extension of the Declaration of Emergency will not be needed as we see improvements in the public health trends and as people and businesses continue to act responsibly and adapt to the new environment," the premier said in a statement.

Many of the emergency orders, namely restrictions on large gatherings such as concerts, are expected to continue if the legislation expires in mid-July.

Ford has said previously that the government will not be able to amend or enact emergency orders after the legislation expires, but existing ones can be renewed.

Ontario has been easing restrictions put in place when the state of emergency was first passed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Under a phased plan, many businesses and services have started reopening.

On Wednesday, Toronto and Peel Region moved into stage 2, which allows restaurant patios, hair salons, spas, malls and museums to reopen. The only jurisdiction remaining in stage 1 is Windsor-Essex.

The province has seen a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks. On Tuesday, 163 new infections were confirmed, including 71 in Toronto.

