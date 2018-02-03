Ontario PCs' sexual misconduct scandal arrives at Andrew Scheer's door

× Expand Screen shot of Andrew Scheer during press conference Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

The ripple effects from the resignations of Ontario PC party leader Patrick Brown and his handpicked party president Rick Dykstra over sexual misconduct allegations have officially reached Ottawa. Now they're threatening to swallow up the Conservative Party and leader Andrew Scheer.

Forty-eight hours after Scheer announced he has asked for an investigation to determine why Dykstra, who was a Conservative MP at the time, was allowed to stand as a candidate for the party in 2015 – despite a complaint by a political staffer in 2014 about being forced by Dykstra to perform oral sex – Maclean's dropped another bomb Friday. The magazine published email correspondence between senior Conservative Party campaign officials, including Ray Novak, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's press secretary, revealing an effort to shield the party from the sexual assault allegations against Dykstra, who has denied the charges.

The emails show Conservative Party campaign chair Guy Giorno wanted to dump Dykstra, noting the zero tolerance exercised by Trudeau to dump two of his MPs over misconduct allegations. But Giorno encountered some resistance, after which a decision was made to send Conservative Party lawyer Arthur Hamilton to "grill" Dykstra. It's not clear to what extent the asked-for grilling took place. Hamilton reported back to campaign officials the next day that he had spoken to Dykstra and that the MP told him Ottawa police had interviewed him about the allegations and called five days later to say "the matter was being closed and the records sealed."

That explanation seemed to be good enough for the party, despite the fact we now know from the upheaval surrounding Brown's ouster that rumours about Dykstra's alleged booze-fuelled exploits involving young women (and Brown's when he was an MP) were rife on Parliament Hill.

Harper and Novak both released statements on Twitter last night to clarify their roles in the decision to keep Dykstra. Both say they understood that police investigated the matter and found there to be no grounds for criminal charges.

Novak says now that "with the benefit of hindsight, Rick Dykstra should have been fired as a candidate."

Harper's statement, however, was silent on whether Dykstra should have been removed. He suggests instead that more steps could have been taken to ensure a thorough investigation had been undertaken by the party.

According to Dykstra's accuser, party officials appeared to be trying to delay dealing with the issue until after the election.

At the time of the Dykstra decision, the Conservatives were trying to put out a fire swirling around another candidate, Jerry Bance, who had been caught on hidden camera peeing into a cup in a family's kitchen during one of his campaign stops.

Bance was dropped, which makes the decision to keep Dykstra look like it was influenced more by the party's need to cover up potentially devastating revelations at a time during the campaign when the Conservative Party could least afford negative publicity. By then, reports of dissension in Harper's inner circle over the direction of the campaign were beginning to surface.

The new revelations over Dykstra put in the spotlight Scheer’s announcement Wednesday, January 31, that he's asked for an independent third-party investigator to probe the party's handling of the Dykstra affair.

Scheer's response to initial reports of a possible cover up of the sexual assault allegations against Dykstra in Maclean’s January 28, which prompted Dykstra to step down as PC party president, seemed less sympathetic. He said he could not comment on "decisions made by past campaign teams."

He deflected a suggestion from a reporter during his announcement Wednesday that pressure from his caucus, in particular criticism from Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel and former leadership rivals Maxime Bernier and Brad Trost, is what prompted him to change his mind about the need for an investigation. But Scheer nevertheless qualified his comments on his perceived initial reluctance to call for a probe saying "it’s very difficult when a lot of the allegations are coming through anonymous sources in the media."

Scheer says the findings of the investigation will be made public and that he would also be strengthening internal codes of conduct to ensure future candidates are properly vetted. He said "it’s important victims have support they need to come forward."

Scheer was Speaker of the House at the time the charges against Dykstra were brought to the attention of the party. Is it possible he didn’t know about them?

In fact, other allegations that Dykstra plied several high school-aged girls with drinks at a St. Catharine’s bar had emerged publicly in Buzzfeed during the 2015 federal election just weeks before the October 19 vote. According to that report, there were efforts by one member of Dykstra’s campaign team to cover up evidence (photographs on social media) related to that night of boozing.

One of the several young girls involved alleges Dykstra’s campaign tried to “bribe” her with future VIP service at the bar to keep quiet about the incident. Dykstra would end up losing his seat in 2015, which seemingly removed any urgency the Conservative Party might have had to deal with the allegations against him after the election – until now.

enzom@nowtoronto.com | @enzodimatteo