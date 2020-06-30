Ontario reports 157 new COVID-19 cases after single-day spike

× Expand Samuel Engelking COVID-19 testing centre UHN Toronto Western

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario has dropped below 200 again after a single-day spike on Monday.

Provincial public health officials have reported 157 new cases, down from 257 a day earlier. Yesterday's surge came after increased testing on farms in Windsor-Essex found 177 cases among migrant farm workers.

The number of new cases reported in Windsor-Essex today is 17.

"Testing of temporary workers is ongoing as we continue to implement our three-point plan to find and resolve outbreaks. Increased testing in the region may identify additional cases in the coming days," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote in a tweet. "Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with fully 22 of them reporting no new cases at all. 99 of today’s cases, or 63 per cent, are from Toronto, Peel and York."

Nearly half of the new infections reported today are among people age 20-39.

Another 148 cases have recovered since yesterday. Ontario's total cases is now 35,068 and 30,344 of those cases – or 86.5 per cent – are resolved.

Seven more people in Ontario have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,672 people in the province.

There were 23,759 tests completed since yesterday. Another 19,318 cases are under investigation.

