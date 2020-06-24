Ontario reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

× Expand Samara Heisz Getty Images/iStockphoto COVID-19 coronavirus

Provincial public health officials have reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases after a slight spike in yesterday's numbers.

On Tuesday, Ontario confirmed 163 new infections, down from 216 the day before. The province's total cases is 34,016. Of those cases, 29,336 – or 86.2 per cent – are resolved. The number of recovered cases went up by 229 since yesterday.

"Locally, fully 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases today, a new high, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all," Health Minister Christine Elliott said. "That’s welcome news as we continue to safely and gradually reopen the province."

There were 71 new cases reported in Toronto, 33 new cases reported in Peel Region and 12 new cases in York Region.

Twelve more people have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,631 people in Ontario.

There are 278 patients in hospital, with 73 in intensive care and 48 in intensive care on ventilators.

In terms of testing, 23,207 tests were completed since yesterday. Another 21,398 cases are under investigation.

