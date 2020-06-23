Ontario reports spike in new COVID-19 cases

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Ontario has reported a spike in new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in several days.

Province public health officials have confirmed 216 new infections, up from 161 yesterday. Fewer than 200 cases have been logged in nine out of the past 10 days.

Ontario's total number of cases is now 33,853, with 86 per cent deemed recovered – or 29,107. The number of recoveries is up by 174 since yesterday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 168 of Tuesday's cases – or 78 per cent – are in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor.

Toronto reported 63 new cases, up from the 36 reported yesterday.

"Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases at all," she said. "While it’s too early to draw conclusions from a single day of data, we’re watching closely for shifts in #COVID19 trends as we gradually reopen the province’s economy and as local public health officials work quickly to contain any spread."

The first person in Ontario under age 20 has died from COVID-19. There were 10 more deaths since yesterday and the virus has killed a total of 2,619 people in the province.

There were 16,189 tests completed since yesterday and another 16,418 cases are under investigation.

The number of patients in hospital is 288, with 75 in intensive care and 54 in intensive care on ventilators. Elliott added that patients in hospital are up but remain below the peak level of more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients.



