Ontario reports 257 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting a large spike in COVID-19 cases after increased testing in the Windsor-Essex area discovered 177 infections among temporary migrant farm workers.

Provincial public health officials reported a total of 257 new cases, bringing Ontario's total cases to 34,911. Of those cases, 86.5 per cent are resolved – or 30,196. There were 89 more recoveries since yesterday.

The province reported 111 new cases on Friday, 160 on Saturday and 178 on Sunday.

"After extensive testing this weekend of temporary workers in Southwestern Ontario, the province is reporting 177 new cases of #COVID19 in Windsor-Essex, with another 80 new cases across the rest of the province," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Monday. "There were over 27,000 tests processed yesterday.

"Following some initial challenges with testing in the agriculture and agri-food sectors, these numbers reflect the implementation of our three-point plan to reduce the risk of transmission of #COVID19 on farms."

Last Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford announced a plan to curb spread of the virus in the agriculture sector. Workers who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can continue to work in fields away from others. The province has also increased testing on farms as well as access to employment benefits for temporary foreign workers.

Seven more people have died. In total, the virus has killed 2,665 people in Ontario.

