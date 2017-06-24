Photo gallery: the faces of Trans Pride March 2017

× 1 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 2 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 3 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 4 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 5 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 6 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 7 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 8 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 9 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 10 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 11 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 12 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 13 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 14 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 15 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 16 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 17 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 18 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 19 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 20 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 21 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 22 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 23 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 24 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 25 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 26 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 27 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 28 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 29 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 30 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 31 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 32 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 33 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking × 34 of 34 Expand Photographer: Samuel Engelking Prev Next

Pride weekend kicked into high gear with the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 23 – and hurrah, the rain held off.

The event began with a rally at Church and Hayden, and then the march moved west along Bloor East, south on Yonge and east on Carlton, ending at Allan Gardens. Trans women of colour and differently abled people were encouraged to lead and set the pace.

Photos by Samuel Engelking.