Photo gallery: the faces of Trans Pride March 2017

1 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
2 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
3 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
4 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
5 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
6 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
7 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
8 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
9 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
10 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
11 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
12 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
13 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
14 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
15 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
16 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
17 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
18 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
19 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
20 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
21 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
22 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
23 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
24 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
25 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
26 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
27 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
28 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
29 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
30 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
31 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
32 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
33 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
34 of 34
Photographer: Samuel Engelking
Pride weekend kicked into high gear with the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 23 – and hurrah, the rain held off.
The event began with a rally at Church and Hayden, and then the march moved west along Bloor East, south on Yonge and east on Carlton, ending at Allan Gardens. Trans women of colour and differently abled people were encouraged to lead and set the pace.
Photos by Samuel Engelking.