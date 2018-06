In photos: Toronto's Dyke March 2018

The rain broke just long enough on Saturday afternoon for the 22nd annual Dyke March. Hundreds came out to march along Bloor, down Yonge and over to Allan Gardens, carrying placards touting this year's theme: #Resist.

Perhaps on account of the grey skies, the tightly executed event seemed to move along more quickly than usual but marchers eventually got caught in the rain in the park. We were there to capture the action and spotted notable Torontonians such as city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and activist Farrah Khan in matching pink jumpsuits, musician (and recent NOW cover star) Charlotte Day Wilson, comedian Elvira Kurt and the Newsgirls boxing club.

Check out photos below.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Activist Farrah Khan (left) and city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Toronto musician Charlotte Day Wilson (right) was among the marchers.

